Six young activists reflect … Years of Hope: 2022 and 2072

The final event as part of the recent Linen Hall Library exhibition on 1922 and 1972 looked forward rather than back.

Six young activists joined Bronagh Hinds to discuss the contemporary issues of 2022, and their hopes for life in 2072.

You can hear the thoughts of Beth Elder, Joel Keys, Dara McAnulty, Dara McLaughlin, Inez Murray and Cohen Taylor.

The Years of Chaos & Hope Exhibition finishes today at the Linen Hall Library.