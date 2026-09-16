Canada could become first ‘associate member’ of the EU…

| Readers 502
"UK BOE MARK CARNEY" by Bank of England is licensed under CC BY-ND 2.0

From the Guardian:

Ursula von der Leyen’s dramatic offer to open the gate to Canada to become the EU’s first ever associate member (9:54) cannot be underestimated in political and trade significance.

Canadian prime minister Mark Carney shakes hands with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as he attends her State of the European Union address (SOTEU) to the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, France.

It, at once, aligns what Canadian prime minister Mark Carney called the “middle powers” in his Davos speech in January but creates an opening for a speedy enhanced trade deal particularly on critical raw materials and rare earths.

It also sets Canada apart from the UK which could, once upon a time, have some sort of associate membership with the EU were it not for the drive for a clean break Brexit.

Two points of realpolitik make it possible that the long winding road that typifies third country’s relationships with the EU could turn into a high speed motorway. Canada has something the EU desperately needs: rich supplies of CRM (critical raw materials) and rare earths in a bid to diversify from China which has a stranglehold on both. And Europe has something Canada urgently wants: new market for products it can no longer sell into the US in the face of a trade war with Donald Trump.

Looking at the bigger picture a new enhanced trade deal between the EU and Canada could leave the UK somewhat scrambling in a two speed race. Keir Starmer talked about forging a CRM and rare earths deal with Canada but it never materialised. If political energy in Brussels is now focused on Canada that could be bad news for Andy Burnham.

It’s an interesting one. I have travelled all over Canada and they do live up to their stereotype of being very polite, hardworking, nice people.

Discover more from Slugger O'Toole

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Recent posts

Brian Pope

AI: Ireland’s Next Great Engine of Jobs and Growth…

Brian O'Neill

All support acts withdraw from Ed Sheeran’s tour…

Brian O'Neill

Noah Donohoe inquest verdict: jury deliver their unanimous findings to the coroner

We are reader supported. Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger. While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation