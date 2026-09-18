The SDLP Will Not Rebuild Itself from Belfast or Derry…

I am becoming increasingly irritated by the confident predictions that the SDLP is about to increase its vote, gain councillors and return more MLAs. Much as I would love to see it happen, having been on the ground, I find it difficult to believe that it’s a possibility.

Based on what, exactly?

Where is the organisation? Where are the candidates? Where are the properly funded local campaigns? Where are the teams of people identifying voters, knocking doors and rebuilding an organisation that has been allowed to disappear in large parts of Northern Ireland?

Elections are not won because somebody at SDLP headquarters announces that the party is feeling optimistic, nor indeed that a former SDLP Communications Director who now writes for a local newspaper, describes the party’s conference as being a success and having a “buzz about the place”.

No! They are won on the ground, street by street and door by door.

I know because I have done it. Believe me, I have done it!

In 2019, I won an SDLP council seat in Ballymena. I did so with virtually no meaningful assistance from the central party. I built the campaign locally. I financed much of it myself and with donations from local businesses that I, as an individual had relationships with. I pulled together the people who helped me. I identified the issues, developed the message and did the work.

Some of the limited interventions from the party were not merely unhelpful. They were counterproductive and cost me votes.

That is the reality of being an SDLP candidate outside the areas where the party leadership concentrates its attention. Let me tell you something, it does not make me feel good about myself to highlight these facts! But, facts they are, nonetheless! You are largely left to your own devices. If you are energetic, locally known, independently minded and prepared to put your own money and time into the campaign, you might have a chance.

But that is not a political strategy. It is institutional abandonment disguised by the occasional photograph, leaflet or visit from a senior party figure. I genuinely got a phone call from headquarters on the day before the election asking if the party leader could come down and take a few photographs!? The day before the election! Seriously!!??

There is a vast disconnect between the SDLP that exists in Belfast, (and to a lesser extent in Derry)and the political reality facing candidates in places such as Ballymena and rural North Antrim.

Claire Hanna represents South Belfast and Mid Down. She is entitled to concentrate on her constituency, and nobody could reasonably criticise her for doing so. But the political world of South Belfast bears little resemblance to the communities in which the SDLP has been retreating for years.

The language is different. The priorities are different. The electorate is different.

The party appears to have lost any real understanding of a substantial section of its traditional support: nationalist and Catholic voters who are moderate, community-minded and often socially or culturally conservative. These people may want constitutional change, but they also care about family, faith, local schools, community identity, public services and economic security. Many still go to Mass on a Saturday evening or Sunday morning and they, whether you like it or not, hold true to the traditions of the faith that was instilled in them over many years!

They are not necessarily looking for radical politics. Many of them are looking for competent, grounded representatives who understand their communities and share at least some of their instincts.

The SDLP once had deep roots in those communities. It had councillors, activists, family connections and local organisations. It did not need to conduct a focus group to understand its voters because its representatives lived among them.

Much of that infrastructure is now gone.

The party cannot simply assume that these voters will remain loyal because the SDLP describes itself as moderate, constitutional or social democratic. Nor can it continually move towards the political and cultural priorities of metropolitan South Belfast while expressing surprise that traditional voters elsewhere feel increasingly alienated.

That is not an argument for abandoning progressive voters or turning the clock backwards. It is an argument for understanding that Northern Ireland does not end at the boundaries of South Belfast.

If the SDLP genuinely expects to gain council and Assembly seats, it needs to answer some basic questions.

Who are the candidates? Where are the functioning local organisations? Who is raising the money? Who is recruiting and managing the campaign teams? Who is identifying the voters? Who is providing candidates with practical, sustained support?And what evidence is there that any of this work is actually taking place?

But most importantly, what do the local community want from an SDLP Candidate?

Because without that infrastructure, all the talk of an SDLP revival is just that: talk.

A talented individual may still win a seat through personal reputation, hard work and local support. But if that person must build, organise and finance the campaign largely alone, the victory belongs primarily to the candidate and the local team—not to some imagined central-party strategy.

You cannot rebuild a political party through media appearances, internal optimism and declarations of renewed purpose. You cannot parachute into a constituency several weeks before an election and pretend that an organisation exists. You cannot neglect local representatives for years and then expect them to deliver votes on command.

And you certainly cannot claim credit for candidates who succeed despite the party rather than because of it.

The SDLP does not lack intelligent people. It does not lack articulate spokespeople. What it lacks across too much of Northern Ireland is political infrastructure, local presence and any convincing evidence that the centre understands—or particularly cares about—what candidates outside its preferred constituencies are facing.

Until that changes, predictions of major SDLP gains are not merely optimistic.

They are absolutely ludicrous!!

Eugene Reid is a keen observer of all things business and politics. A former elected representative who has had a career working across the private, public and voluntary sectors! Bringing a unique perspective from a diverse and varied background.