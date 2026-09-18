New row over MLA salary increases…

From the BBC:

A pay rise of more than £2,000 for Northern Ireland Assembly members (MLAs) is “grotesque”, the first minister has said.

The proposals planned for next year would bring MLAs annual salary to £69,216.

The increase will take effect from the first sitting day of the new assembly mandate next May, under draft proposals by Stormont’s Independent Remuneration Board.

Speaking to the media at Stormont, she said: “This issue of wages is not in my agenda. It’s not something we’ve pushed for.”

“It’s not something we’ve asked for and actually I think it looks quite grotesque in the climate that we’re in.”

The proposals follow MLAs being awarded an almost 27% uplift in their annual wages in April – a rise of more than £14,000.

Members of the Scottish Parliament receive £77,711, external while members of the Welsh Parliament earn £79,817 a year., external

At Westminster, MPs earn £98,599 a year, external while members of the Dáil (lower house of the Irish parliament) earn €119,467 (£102,334).