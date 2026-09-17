UUP, DUP and SDLP play swapsies…

Former UUP councillor,ex peeler and happy Lundy Linzi Mclaren has announced that if she re-enters politics, it will be as a candidate for the SDLP. Telling Cool FM:

‘I’ve been on a journey. No one crosses that divide. I’m interested in a new Ireland.’ and says the party’s ‘energy and vision’ are encouraging, as she considers what she could bring to the SDLP if she were to run for election. Linzi McLaren comes from a policing background and says her knowledge of justice, as well as her journey away from unionism, resonates with more people than some might expect. She quit the UUP after taking issue with what she described as a number of “failures”.

💥❗️NEW: Former UUP councillor on why she wants to run for the SDLP: 'I’ve been on a journey. No one crosses that divide. I’m interested in a new Ireland.' 🎤🎥 Chief Reporter @jamesgould23 speaking to @mclaren_linzi. 🗣She’s at the @SDLPlive conference today and says the… https://t.co/9NyfHL9vnZ pic.twitter.com/BNhYXP4hoP — Cool FM News (@newsoncool) September 12, 2026

Not to be outdone, the UUP have announced that they have poached Ciara Dempsey, who previously served as chair of the SDLP’s Fermanagh and South Tyrone branch. From the BelTel:

A former SDLP branch chair has joined the Ulster Unionist Party and will stand for the party in the next council election. Ciara Dempsey, who previously served as chair of the SDLP’s Fermanagh and South Tyrone branch, has been selected as the UUP candidate for the Clogher Valley area on Mid Ulster District Council. She will seek to retain the seat currently held by Ulster Unionist councillor Meta Graham, who will not contest the next election. Ms Dempsey said she had found a political home in the UUP after previously leaving the SDLP because her values and the direction she wanted to take “no longer aligned” with the party. “When I left the SDLP I said my values and the direction I wanted to take no longer aligned. I have found that here, and I am glad of it,” she said. “I am proud of the background and values I was brought up with, and in the Ulster Unionist Party I have found a place where I can be proud of that while still working for everyone. “My friends and neighbours come from all traditions and religions. I don’t ask what someone’s background is, I ask how I can help.” Ms Dempsey, who holds an LLB and is currently studying philosophy at master’s level, said her unionist values were part of her identity but insisted representing people was “never about labels”. She said she intended to focus on issues affecting rural communities, farmers, families and small businesses across Clogher Valley.

Just for good measure, the UUP has also poached Dr Kathryn Owen an ex-DUP councillor.

Of course, there is just the small matter that they now must all get elected, but I wish them all well on their endeavours.

Managing Editor of Slugger O’Toole. I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism; I am not a member of any political party. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.