You are getting £63 quid of your electricity bill next month….

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Thanks to the Great Orange One, it’s going to be an expensive winter for all of us, with petrol predicted to hit £2 a litre in the next few weeks, gas up 20% and home heating oil up 100% and predicted to jump even higher. We are all in for a tough winter. But there is a bright spark on the horizon with the government giving us all £63 towards our electric bills, from the BBC. 

All households in Northern Ireland will get a one-off £63 reduction in electricity bills from next month.

It is the local outworking of two schemes which apply in Great Britain, which has a separately regulated electricity market.

The schemes are being funded by the UK government and will be applied automatically without the need for an application.

Bank payment customers will have their bills automatically reduced while pay-as-you-go customers will receive £63 in credit when they top up their meter.

And can I all remind you all if you have oil heating that you might be eligible for the hundred-pound grant that has recently gone live? You can check out the details and apply here.

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