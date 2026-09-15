Jury reaches a verdict in the Noah Donohoe inquest…

That Noah died between 19:00 BST and midnight on 21 June 2020, the day he disappeared, in the lower reaches of a culvert

That there was insufficient evidence to reach a conclusion as to explain why Noah behaved how he did when he left his home

That it was possible, but not probable, that any error by the Department of Infrastructure in how it managed the tunnel contributed to his death

That it was not possible any PSNI error contributed to his death

But there were 13 failings related to the PSNI and DfI that impacted the inquest’s ability to reach a conclusion on aspects relevant to his death

But one thing was very clear at the inquest – there was no evidence of any physical interaction between Noah and anyone else during his final bicycle ride from his home to north Belfast.

During his summing up, the coroner Mr Justice Rooney ruled out several possibilities, including drugs, foul play, suicide, or a psychotic experience.

He told the jury before they began deliberations that there was no evidence to support such findings and their verdict had to be based “solely on the evidence you have heard and seen in this court”.

There was no evidence of drugs in Noah’s body during the postmortem. The inquest also heard no evidence of third-party involvement or any link to loyalist paramilitaries, at odds with years of endless social media speculation that sometimes leaned into conspiracies.