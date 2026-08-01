New Secretary of State Brings Reality Checks for Both Unionists and Nationalists

It’s been nearly two weeks since Chris Bryant was appointed the new Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and it seems he has already got stuck into the job as he ruled out the possibility of a border poll any time soon. As per the Belfast Telegraph from a news conference yesterday,

Northern Ireland Secretary Sir Chris Bryant has said that an Irish border poll is “not top of my list of priorities”…Pressed on whether he believes a united Ireland will happen, Sir Chris said: “I believe a lot of things.“I am deliberately avoiding answering the question. “I am not starting the poll now, or this week, or this month, or I will suggest this year.”

This is of course unsurprising. Whenever a new Secretary of State is appointed, Nationalist politicians predictably call for a border poll and, just as predictably, the new Secretary of State rules it out. It’s almost a traditional element of establishing a relationship. It is possible Bryant was slightly more eager to decisively rule a poll out given that when he was Shadow Culture Secretary in 2024 he told Sky News that ‘a vote may come at some point‘. Whilst his comments are not a contradiction of his words from back then, they do mean the issue remains in the deep freeze.

However it wasn’t only Nationalists that he disappointed, Unionists were in for a letdown as well. Questioned by the Newsletter regarding the Windsor Framework he responded that…

“We want to make sure that Northern Ireland can really prosper and have well-paid jobs into the future. That’s only going to happen if we get everybody around the table and exploit the benefits and explain to the rest of the United Kingdom and to other international potential investors, the opportunities that lie in being in the single market, but also being in the in the internal market within the United Kingdom.

“I’m determined to exploit those as much as I possibly can. And I’ve already… been talking to some of my trade counterparts in other countries in the world about how we can talk about more investment into Northern Ireland”.

Asked if he was suggesting unionists should move on from their objections to the deal. Mr Bryant said: “You know, it’s pretty much a settled position, and I think we just need to exploit it. “I’ve said it many many times. I note that Northern Ireland voted to remain, but we’re now in this unique position, and we should exploit it” No border poll as Nationalists have demanded, and the Windsor Framework left untouched in spite of Unionist objections. It is arguable that there is a certain even-handedness in that.

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