Hilary Benn Out: Chris Bryant new Secretary of State

The new UK Prime Minister has wasted little time in assembling his new cabinet, but of particular interest to those of us resident in Northern Ireland would be his choice of Secretary of State. Any suggestions that Hilary Benn would retain the role were swiftly dealt with as Benn confirmed yesterday in a post on X that he was leaving the government.
It has been a great privilege to serve as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and to work with the many wonderful people I have met over the last 2 years. I wish my successor all the very best in working with the Executive to protect stability, continuing to generate growth and investment and in taking forward the Troubles Bill which is so important for so many families. The Prime Minister will have my full support from the backbenches.
He is a former Anglican priest and served as a trade minister most recently under Starmer’s government. He has been deputy leader of the Commons during Gordon Brown’s time as prime minister.
Bryant likely faces a blunt introduction to the world of Northern Irish politics with the current wrangling over the budget likely to come to a head with the new Labour administration in place. In one of his last acts a few days ago, Benn had said that he didn’t want to have to step in to set a budget for Stormont…
Hilary Benn said it was the “responsibility” of the Northern Ireland Executive and ministers in the power-sharing administration “should do their job”….
That particular call now falls to his successor.
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