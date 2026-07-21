Hilary Benn Out: Chris Bryant new Secretary of State

| Readers 1492

The new UK Prime Minister has wasted little time in assembling his new cabinet, but of particular interest to those of us resident in Northern Ireland would be his choice of Secretary of State. Any suggestions that Hilary Benn would retain the role were swiftly dealt with as Benn confirmed yesterday in a post on X that he was leaving the government.

It has been a great privilege to serve as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and to work with the many wonderful people I have met over the last 2 years. I wish my successor all the very best in working with the Executive to protect stability, continuing to generate growth and investment and in taking forward the Troubles Bill which is so important for so many families. The Prime Minister will have my full support from the backbenches.
Benn’s successor is Chris Bryant, the MP for Rhondda and Ogmore. As Jayne McCormack chronicles on the BBC

He is a former Anglican priest and served as a trade minister most recently under Starmer’s government. He has been deputy leader of the Commons during Gordon Brown’s time as prime minister.

Bryant likely faces a blunt introduction to the world of Northern Irish politics with the current wrangling over the budget likely to come to a head with the new Labour administration in place. In one of his last acts a few days ago, Benn had said that he didn’t want to have to step in to set a budget for Stormont

Hilary Benn said it was the “responsibility” of the Northern Ireland Executive and ministers in the power-sharing administration “should do their job”….

That particular call now falls to his successor.

Discover more from Slugger O'Toole

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Recent posts

Terry Maguire

Testosterone Replacement Therapy. The new way to win wars?

Brian O'Neill

Andy Burnham becomes UK Prime Minister…

Chambré Public Affairs

Chambré Weekly Bulletin 20/07/2026

We are reader supported. Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger. While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation