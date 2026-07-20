Andy Burnham becomes UK Prime Minister…

Kier Starmer has resigned as UK Prime Minister saying ‘his work is done’ – which many of you will have your own opinions on how successful his leadership was.

After being appointed by King Charles, Andy Burnham becomes the 7th UK Prime Minister in a decade and the 5th PM in 4 years, which shows the difficulty in governing the country since the division Brexit vote and the rise of the far right.

Andy Burnham has a likeability factor, which must be an advantage compared to the robotic Keir Starmer.

But you do wonder about the limitations of political leadership these days as all over the world democracies are struggling to implement practical reforms that improve the lives of ordinary citizens. Instead they are being buffeted on the waves of neoliberalism and global capitalism.

Managing Editor of Slugger O’Toole. I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism; I am not a member of any political party. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.