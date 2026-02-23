The Infrastructure Wall: A Crisis Of Courage And Housing Failure…

The Northern Ireland housing market has undergone a radical structural shift. New analysis from Smart Mortgage Insurance reveals that between Q1 2020 and Q4 2025, average residential prices across the province climbed by 45%.

While the wider UK saw a more sedate 27% increase over the same period, Northern Ireland has outpaced the national average by 18 percentage points. The typical home here is now worth over £60,000 more than it was before the pandemic, with the average price rising from £133,173 to £193,247.

The Surprising Regional Lead

Perhaps the most fascinating takeaway is that the “overheating” is not concentrated in the capital. Belfast actually recorded the lowest proportional growth at 40%. Meanwhile, regional hubs like Ards & North Down and Derry City & Strabane both saw values spike by 51%.

In Derry City & Strabane, this growth is particularly striking. Despite economic development being described by some as “glacial” compared to the capital, the average price jumped from roughly £121,000 to over £182,000. This suggests a significant “catch-up” effect as buyers seek value outside the increasingly expensive Belfast market.

The Supply-Side Chokehold

Why is this happening? Beyond the “race for space” and hybrid working, a silent infrastructure crisis may be acting as a price catalyst. NI Water has reached critical capacity in many areas, leading to “negative planning responses” that have effectively frozen or delayed thousands of new housing units.

However, a note of caution is required when interpreting the data. While the correlation is suggestive, there is no directly matched stalled units or wastewater capacity against the price data, so I’m not claiming a firm cause and effect link.

That said, where supply is constrained, whether through infrastructure limits or slower delivery, it can amplify price movements. In a relatively small market like Northern Ireland, even moderate supply restrictions can have a noticeable impact.

An Imbalance of Stock

In Derry, for instance, an estimated 1,700 homes have faced delays due to sewage constraints. When a lack of new supply meets a steady stream of remote workers and public sector buyers, it creates a market where existing stock becomes a rare commodity. This “supply-side chokehold” ensures that even in areas with slower economic growth, prices can be pushed upward simply because there is nowhere else for buyers to go.

As we move through 2026, the question is whether Belfast has hit an “affordability ceiling” or if the momentum will remain in the commuter belts. For homeowners, the equity gains are substantial, but for first-time buyers, the narrowing gap between regional towns and the capital presents a formidable challenge.

A very Northern Irish housing problem

The 45% surge in prices is a windfall for some, but it masks a deepening, uniquely “Northern Irish” housing crisis. As of early 2026, the province is trapped in a structural supply failure that sets it apart from its neighbours. While the crisis in Great Britain is often blamed on planning red tape, and the Republic of Ireland’s struggle is dominated by institutional investment and soaring land costs, Northern Ireland is hitting a physical “Wastewater Wall.”

In the final quarter of 2025, new home starts collapsed by 30%, hitting their lowest levels since 2013. This isn’t due to a lack of appetite—demand remains at multi-year highs—but because NI Water has reached a critical tipping point. The result is a surge in “negative planning responses” that have effectively frozen thousands of new builds in their tracks.

We should be direct about the consequences. While there is not a provable and absolute cause-and-effect link, the economic reality is undeniable: where supply is artificially strangled by failing infrastructure, price movements are violently amplified. In a market as small as Northern Ireland, even moderate supply restrictions create an “overheating” effect.

NI renters on new contract now spend up to 32% of their income on housing. [Ahem, it’s 40% plus in the south – Ed.] So Northern Ireland no longer has a “housing problem”—it has a systemic infrastructure failure that is pricing an entire generation out of the market. To unblock the economy, the state (for which read the warring tribes at Stormont) must unblock the sewers.

Mick is founding editor of Slugger. He has written papers on the impacts of the Internet on politics and the wider media and is a regular guest and speaking events across Ireland, the UK and Europe. Twitter: @MickFealty