Unionism’s Future Will Be Decided by Consent, Not Commentary…

Lorna Smyth argues that presenting demographic shifts as a pre-ordained path to a United Ireland is less about analysis and more about wishful thinking. Supporting Northern Ireland’s place in the UK is a reasoned, democratic position held by hundreds of thousands—not an outdated relic of the past.

Chris Donnelly argued in the Irish News that unionism is fading into irrelevance, sustained largely by older generations and offering little beyond familiar slogans. It was presented as demographic analysis. In reality, it reads more like political wishful thinking presented as inevitability.

I am a unionist. I believe Northern Ireland’s place is in the United Kingdom. I oppose a United Ireland and I do not support Sinn Féin governing Northern Ireland. That is not extreme or outdated. It is a lawful democratic position held by hundreds of thousands of people whose identity, culture and future matter just as much as anyone else’s. Declaring unionism to be fading is not analysis. It is an attempt to close down debate by presenting one side as already beaten.

The idea that demographics will inevitably dismantle the Union has not been proven. Northern Ireland is seeing rapid growth among people who identify as neither unionist nor nationalist. That reality is acknowledged and then routinely followed by confident claims that this group will drift towards Irish unity. There is no solid evidence for that assumption. Many voters in this category are far more focused on economic security, political stability and avoiding another constitutional upheaval than on ideological alignment with either traditional bloc.

Constitutional change does not happen through census interpretation or opinion columns. It happens through a referendum asking people to replace an existing constitutional settlement. That settlement provides major economic support, reliable public funding and governance arrangements recognised through international agreement. Anyone arguing to replace it must do more than describe change as attractive. They must demonstrate that it would make people’s lives more stable, more secure and more prosperous across Northern Ireland.

Claims that unionism is uniquely trapped in the past are equally selective. Irish unity campaigning often relies heavily on symbolism, historical grievance and aspiration while leaving basic practical questions unanswered. How would two completely different healthcare systems merge without serious disruption? How would taxation operate inside a state already dealing with regional economic imbalance? How would Northern Ireland’s large public spending gap be funded year after year? What happens to pensions, welfare systems, public sector jobs and policing structures? And how, in practical terms, would minority identity protections be guaranteed rather than simply promised?

These are not minor details. They go directly to people’s livelihoods, public services and sense of security. When answers are missing, caution is not backward thinking. It is common sense. Constitutional change without clear operational detail carries risks voters are entitled to examine closely.

Another pattern is becoming harder to ignore. Unionists are expected to absorb constitutional pressure and cultural change without objection. When unionists raise concerns about identity, governance or long-term security, those concerns are quickly dismissed as obstruction or nostalgia. That is not balanced debate. It sidelines one constitutional tradition while presenting another as inevitable.

Unionists do not need permission to defend their constitutional future. Supporting Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom reflects a reasoned belief in economic resilience, democratic certainty and the right of people to remain British if that is their choice. That position sits comfortably alongside respect for Irish identity, support for power-sharing and commitment to peaceful coexistence.

Northern Ireland’s future will not be decided by demographic forecasts, political slogans or commentary that assumes the outcome in advance. It will be decided by which constitutional option actually stands up when tested, protects different identities, supports a working economy and continues to carry the support of the people.

Unionism is not disappearing. Repeating predictions of its decline encourages complacency instead of serious engagement. Northern Ireland deserves a constitutional debate grounded in evidence and honesty — not one that declares the result before the question has even been asked.

This is a guest slot to give a platform for new writers either as a one off, or a prelude to becoming part of the regular Slugger team.