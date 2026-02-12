Unionism’s Future Will Be Decided by Consent, Not Commentary…

| Readers 1252
a tall tower sitting on top of a lush green hillside
Photo by Els Lavina on Unsplash

Lorna Smyth argues that presenting demographic shifts as a pre-ordained path to a United Ireland is less about analysis and more about wishful thinking. Supporting Northern Ireland’s place in the UK is a reasoned, democratic position held by hundreds of thousands—not an outdated relic of the past.

Chris Donnelly argued in the Irish News that unionism is fading into irrelevance, sustained largely by older generations and offering little beyond familiar slogans. It was presented as demographic analysis. In reality, it reads more like political wishful thinking presented as inevitability.

I am a unionist. I believe Northern Ireland’s place is in the United Kingdom. I oppose a United Ireland and I do not support Sinn Féin governing Northern Ireland. That is not extreme or outdated. It is a lawful democratic position held by hundreds of thousands of people whose identity, culture and future matter just as much as anyone else’s. Declaring unionism to be fading is not analysis. It is an attempt to close down debate by presenting one side as already beaten.

The idea that demographics will inevitably dismantle the Union has not been proven. Northern Ireland is seeing rapid growth among people who identify as neither unionist nor nationalist. That reality is acknowledged and then routinely followed by confident claims that this group will drift towards Irish unity. There is no solid evidence for that assumption. Many voters in this category are far more focused on economic security, political stability and avoiding another constitutional upheaval than on ideological alignment with either traditional bloc.

Constitutional change does not happen through census interpretation or opinion columns. It happens through a referendum asking people to replace an existing constitutional settlement. That settlement provides major economic support, reliable public funding and governance arrangements recognised through international agreement. Anyone arguing to replace it must do more than describe change as attractive. They must demonstrate that it would make people’s lives more stable, more secure and more prosperous across Northern Ireland.

Claims that unionism is uniquely trapped in the past are equally selective. Irish unity campaigning often relies heavily on symbolism, historical grievance and aspiration while leaving basic practical questions unanswered. How would two completely different healthcare systems merge without serious disruption? How would taxation operate inside a state already dealing with regional economic imbalance? How would Northern Ireland’s large public spending gap be funded year after year? What happens to pensions, welfare systems, public sector jobs and policing structures? And how, in practical terms, would minority identity protections be guaranteed rather than simply promised?

These are not minor details. They go directly to people’s livelihoods, public services and sense of security. When answers are missing, caution is not backward thinking. It is common sense. Constitutional change without clear operational detail carries risks voters are entitled to examine closely.

Another pattern is becoming harder to ignore. Unionists are expected to absorb constitutional pressure and cultural change without objection. When unionists raise concerns about identity, governance or long-term security, those concerns are quickly dismissed as obstruction or nostalgia. That is not balanced debate. It sidelines one constitutional tradition while presenting another as inevitable.

Unionists do not need permission to defend their constitutional future. Supporting Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom reflects a reasoned belief in economic resilience, democratic certainty and the right of people to remain British if that is their choice. That position sits comfortably alongside respect for Irish identity, support for power-sharing and commitment to peaceful coexistence.

Northern Ireland’s future will not be decided by demographic forecasts, political slogans or commentary that assumes the outcome in advance. It will be decided by which constitutional option actually stands up when tested, protects different identities, supports a working economy and continues to carry the support of the people.

Unionism is not disappearing. Repeating predictions of its decline encourages complacency instead of serious engagement. Northern Ireland deserves a constitutional debate grounded in evidence and honesty — not one that declares the result before the question has even been asked.

Discover more from Slugger O'Toole

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Recent posts

Brian O'Neill

Northern Ireland petrol prices at their lowest in 25 years…

Slugger Team

After McSweeney: A Fresh Start for Starmer or the Beginning of the End?

Brian O'Neill

The Assembly has no time for disabled kids, but enough time to discuss TV shows…

We are reader supported. Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger. While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation