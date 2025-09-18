Whatever happened to Civic Nationalism?

In 2018, a group of civic nationalists penned a public letter urging Taoiseach of the day, Leo Varadkar TD, to protect the rights of Irish citizens in Northern Ireland. The letter voiced concern at the ongoing political crisis in Northern Ireland saying that it had come about because of a failure to:

“both implement and defend the Good Friday and St Andrew’s agreements” the result being a denial and refusal of “equality, rights and respect towards the section of the community to which we belong, as well as everyone living here.”

The letter drew a response as more than 100 unionists put their names to a reply urging nationalists to discuss building a

”..society for the betterment of everyone” that“civic unionism and other identities are not resistant to claims of equality and full citizenship.”

The reply went on to say:

“We find it frustrating and puzzling that civic unionism, pluralists and other forms of civic leadership have been rendered invisible in many debates focused on rights and responsibilities.”

There followed discourse between small groups of civic nationalists and non-party affiliated unionism with some bigger gatherings for ‘uncomfortable conversations.’ When asked why they were termed ‘uncomfortable’, one leading Irish republican explained that this was how they felt to many republicans.

This was followed shortly afterwards by a civic unionist event at QUB in 2019 when an Uachtaráin, Sinn Féin, Mary Lou McDonald TD, just a year into office, addressed a largely pro-union gathering.

In the course of her remarks, she spoke of “reconciliation not being a trojan horse” and being the focus of her leadership; of dialogue being “crucial at a time of challenge.”

In November of that same year at an Ard Fheis, Sinn Féin adopted a policy for Inclusion and Reconciliation in a New Ireland which in the introduction, states:

“we recognise that a real Republic will only be achieved when all the people of Ireland are content that a new Ireland will be inclusive of our diverse traditions and identities and that the rights of each citizen will be guaranteed”

and further, that:

“full reconciliation and healing among our people will only be achieved through a reconciliation process which is institutionalised and mainstreamed throughout Irish society.”

It appeared that the ‘politics of choke points and gaming the peace process’ were being shelved.

Were ‘The Scorpions in a Bottle’ to which John Darby referred in his book of that name in 1997 about to climb out of the bottle; freed from the political orthodoxy that served to keep politics in crisis management mode.

Discourse began to occur within civic space facilitated by the Institute of Irish Studies at the University of Liverpool where analysis of election results indicated that the constitutional question and references to Northern Ireland as a failed statelet and micro-jurisdiction were not a priority for voters who were more concerned with health, education, housing and economic issues.

This created space for all parties to work within the strands of the Good Friday Agreement; to make Northern Ireland work for all. This was an argument tabled by a oanel of pro-Union speakers invited to speak at Féile an Phobail. Making Northern Ireland work for all, it was suggested, would make it a better place for everyone regardless of the result of any future border poll: a win-win.

Risk-averse republicans wedded to a zero-sum mentality rejected the argument as a unionist ruse to create conditions where the constitutional status quo would prevail. Privately, in discussions which followed, others differed and could see sense in solving problems which in the event of Irish Unity would not be inherited by the Republic of Ireland or a New Ireland.

For a time, the main parties advocated making Northern Ireland work for all but whether or not it was at the behest of an Army Council, Politburo or whatever it is called these days, Sinn Féin on the back of electoral success morphed into robust anti-partition mode to prioritise calling for a border poll, supported by Ireland’s Future and the Commission for the Future of Ireland.

Not wishing to appear any less green-tinged, the SDLP under the leadership of Colum Eastwood MP, who for some time has trashed the politics of consensus championed by Nobel laureate the late John Hume, formed the New Ireland Commission. Nationalist and republican politics retreated to the narrow ground of anti-Britishness and took civic nationalism, now contentious rather than civic, with it.

The resulting agenda, ably assisted by the strategic failings of political unionism, is a major contributor to tightening the binary straitjacket which inhibits the problem-solving capacity of politics; diminishing all. There is less, if any, talk of making Northern Ireland work as nationalist- republicanism opts to fail the most important challenges.

Michelle O’Neill MLA’s claim to be First Minister rings increasingly like hollow plausibility. The reconciliation to which Mary-Lou McDonald TD referred in 2019 will now have to wait and wait until after a border poll, some years down the line. It shows culturally and politically as, thinking otherwise and now riddled with contradictions, representatives talk past those who do not share their aspirations.

At local government level, politicians within the nationalist and republican eco-system, convinced they are right, carry their ideology like a loaded gun.

Locally-elected politicians from across the nationalist spectrum in Derry City and Strabane District Council and elsewhere, whilst claiming to embrace a rights-based society, when the sectarian green mist descends seem prone to act against their own policies on Equality and Inclusion and Good Relations; to, in the most recent example, dictate where individuals may choose to seek employment.

‘Derry City is now a nationalist city where you express your cultural identity with our approval’ is the default position.

Celebrated as the cradle of Civil Rights a new generation of nationalist-republicanism sited there is corrupting the legacy.

The First Minister is happy to defend this as ‘democratic’ rather than hold her party members accountable for the quality of collaborative and inclusive leadership they provide. The transformative dialogue to which Mary-Lou McDonald referred is being shut down as nationalism opts to focus on the single issue of, in its words, ending partition with the northern combative wing interpreting this as licence to coerce rather than coax or persuade.

The words of Mary Lou McDonald and other Sinn Fein TDs in Dáil Éireann, in suggesting that persuasion to abolish Northern Ireland will be a hard sell, may offer explanation.

One of the Sinn Féin Presidents favourite words in the Oireachtas is ‘catastrophe.’ Time after time she refers to lack of housing, and new homes, people struggling with the cost of living, high rents, health issues and young people heading to Toronto or Perth rather remain in Dublin,Cork, Galway or Limerick.

It’s hardly a ringing endorsement of a rosy future.

In berating Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD, she has alluded to his presiding over normalised ‘catastrophic’ – that word again – failure. Whether she is right or wrong is for people who live there to judge.

It cannot be all bad and anyone travelling, as I do across the border regularly, will know that this is not the case. Much is done well and more professionally than in the northern jurisdiction. The Civil Service in Belfast could learn from those in Dublin.

However, given that the highest number of young Irish people leaving for Australia is at its highest since the recession, robbery, extortion and hijacking has risen by 23%, homicide has increased and theft is up by 25%, the southern state, like its northern neighbour, is not without its problems. Add to these the growing resentment over immigration and the as yet unseen effects of President Trump’s penchant for tariffs.

Increasingly, at the heart of the constitutional debate is affordability and future stability.

Workers choosing to live in Belfast where they can afford to buy property and commute to Dublin speaks more loudly than any soundbite. Wages and welfare benefits may be higher but the cost of housing and consumer goods alongside tolls and the absence of universal free healthcare, even with its prevailing problems, is not a template for unity.

What is nationalist-republicanism to do?

Is its best option to wait for the slow train to a new Ireland; the next ‘Brexit’ game changer, for Nigel Farage MP to become Prime Minister?

Can it not see it is frozen in its own historical dilemma; adhere to the attrition of war republicanism or make life better for all.?

Any new Ireland based on ideology framed wtthin an 800-year-old ingrained sense of ‘history done me wrong’ , Easter 1916 and impassioned territorial claim, wherein modern problems are not resolved, has the potential to be – let’s use the word for the last time – ‘a catastrophe.’

Unlike in Dublin, Sinn Féin sits in government in Northern Ireland, is the biggest party and holds offices accordingly. It could, if it so desired, collaborate with the willing to make Northern Ireland work for all; spend less time campaigning and deliver, particularly for the most deprived areas, in the main represented by nationalist-republicanism.

Constitutional change next year or the next 10 or 20 years will not solve all the most pressing issues facing our population. That’s the inconvenient truth.

Is the strategy to sit in the drifting boat and row in a different direction from your co-pilot; going nowhere fast whilst the pragmatists make sure we all stay afloat?

Admittedly, a DUP lurching back towards fundamentalist platforms and running scared of the TUV do not make for easy bedfellows but that is hardly a reason not to shift the boundaries of what is possible; from reliance on demography alone to collaborative and civic problem solving.

It would require erasing the historic blind spots, limiting the power dynamics and actions of those in places like Derry who seem to view every identity issue as a combat zone for duelling monologues; to understand that to engage is not to validate but simply make things better for all.

It once seemed an achievable goal however republicanism in Northern Ireland, in particular, is caught within its lack of momentum and contradictions; more ornamental than pursuing meaningful strategic delivery.

In opposition in Dublin, everything is labelled catastrophic which it clearly isn’t.

In government in Stormont, Sinn Féin as the largest party is more energised by willing growth for its border agenda than collaboration to address the challenges.

If you want catastrophe look no further than the A5 which has happened on the watch of a party distracted by the wrong priorities.

There is a message here for both nationalism and republicanism that new values and fresh strategy embedded in civic politics and the common good is preferable to polarisation, misplaced optimism and reluctant modernity.

Terry Wright is a former member of the UUP who, in addition to inter- and intra-community activities works independently to promote Civic Unionism.