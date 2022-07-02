Talk Like A North Antrim Native: A 101

The North Coast of Northern Ireland from Ballycastle Beach in Country Antrim. In the background is the coast of Scotland which is only 13 miles away at this point.
Photo by K. Mitch Hodge on Unsplash

Very impressed with this Belfast Live guide to some of our wonderfully thran placenames but, as a frequent favourite subject on Twitter, I reckon we can take it a step further here.

The Belfast Live version includes, for example, the correct pronunciation of ‘Doagh’ as closer to ‘Doak’. For brevity this is a very good explanation for how the name is said.

Viewers of a north of the north inclination will know, however, that the 100% authentic pronunciation of Doagh sounds like someone spilled a bag of Scrabble letters while on horseback after one too many in McConnells Bar.

Therefore, let’s take a purist and perfectionist look at some similar placenames.

Sticking mostly to the North Antrim I know so well (but feel free to add your own) and in no particular order:

Ballymena: Pronounced along the lines of ‘Bal-MEN-a’, it uses a sort-of rushed and lazy tone as if you’d just landed exhausted from a trip to the Maldives or been lambing half the night.

Clough: Said in full while barely completing a syllable (the explanation for this is beyond the wit of modern science), the ‘Clo-ghk’ sound is similar to expressing surprise that a small place can have a Rangers club with a bigger capacity than the village it sits in.

Demesne: A place in Bal-MENA-a, pronounced ‘Domain’ for no one reason except that Liam Neeson, a former resident, says so.

Aghafatten: This is a pro-level placename beyond the scope of this article, therefore access needs to be unlocked by doing a special exam.

Carnalbanagh: This is said with about one ‘a’. At a push. If you can manage this you can pronounce anything.

Kilraughts: Easy. ‘Kilraats’. However, you have to live north of Logan’s Fashions to know where this is.

Ballycastle: A classic acid test placename to check your progress. Belfast whans say ‘BallycAstle’, locals say ‘BAllycastle’. Residency is not permitted in the town without mastery of this essential.

Loughguile: Closer to ‘Loughgeele’. They have their own American football club up the road in Armoy – pronounced ‘Armoy’ – so it’s probably best not to argue.

Cloughmills: Try ‘Cloughmulls’ instead. Just because.

Broughshane: It’s ‘Bruhk-shn’, but visitors from oversees get a free pass to say ‘Boroughshaine’ because the correct way involves a kind-of gutteral sound only developed through decades of sitting through Sunday Meetings in Good Shoes.

Cargin: Say it like ‘Car-gn’ because, if in doubt, drop some letters.

Portglenone: A magnificent classic of the genre. Go for ‘Port-GLEN-own’ to fit in down the Wild Duck Inn.

Ahoghill: Another expert grade place name with a Doagh-esque ‘ghk’ sound stuck in the middle of ‘Ah-aw-ghk-ul’. If you wondered what the word thran means in the opening paragraph, this name is fantastically thran.

And there it is. A whole other batch of these exists for Derry and Armagh and Tyrone and every county along the way.

Enjoy. If in doubt stop at a few pubs. Tip: Don’t be asking the local council for help. They’re kind of busy right now.