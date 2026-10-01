Hegseth unveils Office of Religious Affairs for US Military…

From USA Today:

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, in his latest effort to boost the role of religion in military life, announced the establishment of the Office of Religious Affairs during his Sept. 30 “State of the Force” address in Quantico, Virginia.

“Accordingly, our department, therefore, has a sacred duty – first-class religious support wherever we send our warriors,” he said.

He referenced Psalm 33:12, “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord,” and noted that President George Washington, who established the Chaplain Corps in 1775, recognized the need for spiritual support in the military.

“Our department is, you might say putting on the full armor of God, because while we wage physical war, we all know the real battle is spiritual,” he said. “God is good, evil is not, and America’s military must understand the difference.”