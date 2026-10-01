Hegseth unveils Office of Religious Affairs for US Military…

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, in his latest effort to boost the role of religion in military life, announced the establishment of the Office of Religious Affairs during his Sept. 30 “State of the Force” address in Quantico, Virginia.
“Accordingly, our department, therefore, has a sacred duty – first-class religious support wherever we send our warriors,” he said.
He referenced Psalm 33:12, “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord,” and noted that President George Washington, who established the Chaplain Corps in 1775, recognized the need for spiritual support in the military.
“Our department is, you might say putting on the full armor of God, because while we wage physical war, we all know the real battle is spiritual,” he said. “God is good, evil is not, and America’s military must understand the difference.”
People have been quick to criticise the move, one comment on X was “they have the audacity to label the Iranians as radical religious fanatics” and many say it’s unconstitutional with the separation of church and state. What we do know for sure is there’s not an ounce of actual Christianity in any of them.
“When fascism comes to America, it will be wrapped in the flag and carrying a cross.”
Managing Editor of Slugger O’Toole. I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism; I am not a member of any political party. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.
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