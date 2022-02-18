The new spectator sport – Watching planes landing at Heathrow…

You may have noticed it was a bit windy today. Mind you Belfast seemed to get away lightly with Storm Eunice, we had very little wind and even moments of sunshine.

It was a different story over in England, with a red warning being issued. As most people stayed indoors the brave souls at Big Jet TV braved the weather to live stream Jets trying to land at Heathrow, and it made for an entertaining and terrifying watch.

Will the BA flight from Paris land the first time or will they have to take a second go at it? Can Emirates handle those crosswinds? Given the growth of online gambling, I would not be surprised if someone would find a way to monetise the spectacle.

Amazingly over 4 million people have watched the stream so far, so well done Big Jet TV.

It is a credit to the skills and training of the pilots that they all landed safely.

It should be reminded that storms are a serious business, there are 2 dead in England and 1 in the Republic so far. So if its bad were you are stay safe.