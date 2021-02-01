New poll has SF largest party on 24%, DUP 19%, Alliance 18% & TUV on 10%…

A new poll by Lucid Talk for the Belfast Telegraph is showing that the DUP are getting hammering over the Irish Sea Border, with hardline supporters switching allegiance to the TUV:

The main take away is that SF could take the First Minister position. This will rattle Unionists who are already nervous over the increased talk about a border poll. As you probably know the First and Deputy First Ministers are an equal role, they could neutralise this issue by removing the title of Deputy First Minister so both have the same title.

Here is the full support for all parties:

Good news for the TUV, but is the TUV anything more than a one-man party? Also good news for the SDLP who have come back from the dead spectacularly over the past few years. Just think it was not that long ago that the plan was for the SDLP to become Fianna Fail in the North, what a disaster that would have been. But the big story is the massive growth in support for the Alliance Party. Naomi Long has proven herself to be one of the most popular party leaders and this is paying off at the ballot box. It took over 40 years but are we now seeing the long-predicted growth of the middle ground?

When it comes to individual Ministers there is good news for Robin Swann’s competent handling of the pandemic, but a big F for the embattled Education Minister Peter Weir.

Polls are only a snapshot of opinion at a particular time. There is a lot that could happen between now and the next election, but it makes for interesting reading.

Day 2 of Stormont Talks – Michelle O’Neill” by Sinn Féin is licensed under CC BY