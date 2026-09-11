Trump arrives in Ireland tomorrow…

The Great Orange One arrives in Ireland tomorrow, causing a diplomatic headache for the Irish government. DFA are as smooth as the yard of silk but this visit will stretch even their legendary powers of diplomacy.

President Catherine Connolly is no fan of Trump so she will be doing her best to bite her tongue and get through the meet and greet without incident. There are reports that the security operation is costing the Irish government 20 million, all just so he can come to his golf course for the weekend and disturb the Irish Open. Crazy stuff.

As an Irish man. This is the craziest sight I have ever seen. The Americans have landed. Are they digging for gold? 💰🌈🍀 pic.twitter.com/aqrbA72V6u — Mr Gibbon (@mrgibb0n) September 10, 2026

it’s been a busy week for centre of the political universe. The other day at the Republican midterm convention he promised every American $5,000 if they voted Republican in the next election. Many people have criticised this as a shameless bribe but really it’s par for the course for this guy. If he actually did go through with the proposals, it would add cost something like $1.3 trillion, already adding to America’s massive overdraft. Most voters will see this for the lie that it is, but there are enough gullible Americans who will believe that they have a hope in hell of seeing the money and will vote accordingly. So it is a good strategy from his point of view.

Early on in the week he snubbed the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New York because the organisers wouldn’t let him make a speech and make the event all about him.

On this week’s episode of the Rest Is Politics podcast, Rory Stewart and Alastair Campbell discuss their belief that Trump is a Russian asset. We’re going to look back on this period and wonder how on earth he manages to get away with it all?

But at least he still has his true believers, as this clip from the Republican midterm convention shows. Best of luck to Rory McIlroy and the other players, not just for the golf competition but in trying not to get caught up in Trump’s chaos field.

"Please right your right hand. I pledge to the greatest president in the history of the United States that loves us so much he can't even breathe" — in extremely culty scene, Trump has his supporters pledge to him that they will vote, then tells them they will "go to hell" if… pic.twitter.com/3cRquIEgYI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 11, 2026

Managing Editor of Slugger O’Toole. I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism; I am not a member of any political party. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.