Gas prices to rise nearly 20% from October…

- In receipt of an income-related benefit (Universal Credit, Pension Credit or income-related Employment and Support Allowance)
- In receipt of a disability benefit (Disability Living Allowance, Personal Independence Payment, Attendance Allowance, Armed Forces Independence Payment, the Constant Attendance Allowance element of Industrial Injuries Disablement Benefit, the Constant Attendance Allowance or Mobility Supplement element of the War Pension Scheme)
- A single person or a couple (including pensioners) with a joint annual income that equates to less than £30,000 (net of allowable deductions).
Managing Editor of Slugger O’Toole. I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism; I am not a member of any political party. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.
Discover more from Slugger O'Toole
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.