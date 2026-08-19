Health Minister Mike Nesbitt in Shock Resignation

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"Nesbitt, Mike" by niassembly is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt dramatically resigned yesterday amidst a policy clash with his party leader Jon Burrows. As per the Belfast Telegraph

 

Confirming his departure tonight, the UUP said Mr Nesbitt “leaves a significant legacy”. His decision to quit comes amidst a clash with party leader Jon Burrows over retaining emergency general surgery (EGS) at Causeway Hospital in Coleraine, a senior source said. The Northern Trust had recommended its closure. There is widespread local opposition to such a move…

Mr Nesbitt was unable to attend due to a constituency election meeting in Strangford. UUP leader Jon Burrows attended in his place. He voiced opposition to the closure of the EGS service. A senior source said that Mr Nesbitt had asked his party leader to publicly move away from that position, but that Mr Burrows had refused…

A UUP spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Mike Nesbitt has chosen to resign as Minister of Health, and we thank him sincerely for his service and for the leadership he has given to our health and social care workforce.

“Mike took on one of the most difficult briefs in government with a genuine determination to make health and social care better for everyone in Northern Ireland. From beginning the shift towards a neighbourhood model of care, to putting health inequalities at the centre of policy, he leaves a significant legacy, not least the progress made on some of Northern Ireland’s longest waiting lists.

“The Ulster Unionist Party will set out further details on next steps shortly.”

Mike Nesbitt posted his resignation letter to social media.

It is unknown who will succeed Mike Nesbitt as Health Minister at this time.

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