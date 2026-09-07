Chambré Weekly Bulletin- 07/09/2026

What you need to know
Finn McGrath, Senior Account Executive
Burnham pledges to get Stormont government functioning with budget
Andy Burnham used his first Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (2 September) to pledge action on Stormont’s budget impasse, according to the BBC. Sorcha Eastwood MP (Alliance, Lagan Valley) pressed him on the issue, saying “we can either have an unreformed government or we can have sound public finances in Northern Ireland, but we cannot have both”. In reply, the Prime Minister said his first priority is to get the Executive “functioning properly with a budget”, and that he had empowered NI Secretary Chris Bryant to enter talks aimed at resolving the Executive’s failure to agree a budget. He would continue the conversation on reform once the budget is in place. It came after Burnham said he would “stick to” the Good Friday Agreement, answering questions in the House of Commons on Tuesday (1 September). Chris Law MP (SNP, Dundee Central) challenged him over his comment last week in Belfast that a border poll is “off the table”. The Prime Minister claimed Mr Law had “misunderstood”, saying that his visit to NI “was to get functional government in Stormont” and that he “wasn’t there to distract onto other issues”.
What next: Sir Chris Bryant is expected to hold talks with the Stormont parties next week on securing the funding settlement needed to unlock a budget.
Health Minister announces expert committee to review health service reconfiguration
Yesterday (3 September), Health Minister Robbie Butler announced that he will appoint an independent expert reconfiguration committee to provide advice on future major or controversial proposals for permanent changes to Health and Social Care services. It follows the political row over the future of emergency general surgery at Causeway Hospital which triggered the resignation of Mike Nesbitt. BBC News NI understands the committee will be made up of health professionals most likely from outside of NI. Butler said it will consider patient safety, service quality, clinical effectiveness and long-term sustainability. He said its advice will be provided directly to him as Minister, and will be published in the interest of transparency, but noted that while the committee will advise, he will decide. Chair of Assembly Health Committee Philip McGuigan MLA (Sinn Féin, North Antrim) said the proposed reconfiguration committee “could ensure public confidence in future decisions” if it is “genuinely independent”. However, Diane Dodds MLA (DUP, Upper Bann) described the creation of the committee as “can kicking for political purposes”, while Nuala McAllister MLA (Alliance, North Belfast) said it proves that Butler is a “caretaker health minister who will dodge difficult decisions”. Dr Alan Stout, Chair of the British Medical Association’s (BMA) NI Council, said the announcement had come as a surprise, with no prior consultation with the BMA, and voiced scepticism that “another layer of review” was needed given the wealth of existing evidence and the scale of pressure across trusts, hospitals and general practice.
What next: Stormont parties have called for the membership, remit and timetable of the committee to be published.
Executive running out of time to deliver on priorities, report warns
The Northern Ireland Executive is “running out of time” to deliver on key priorities, a new report from Pivotal has warned. The think-tank described the failure to agree a Budget as “catastrophic”, noting that departments have been operating on contingency budgets since April. Pivotal’s latest tracker report found “some pockets of progress”, including education reform, special educational needs capital projects and reduced court backlogs. However, it warned that the Executive appears “increasingly fractious” and is struggling to cooperate on difficult issues. The report also criticised “patchwork fixes” to public spending, delays on hospital reform, the wastewater system and the investment strategy, and warned that key Programme for Government priorities, including the Good Jobs Bill, have stalled due to a lack of Executive agreement. Pivotal Director Ann Watt told the Irish News agreeing a budget was “a basic element of good governance” and the failure to do so was “a serious failing”. She added that “the public struggles to see the difference Stormont is making in their day-to-day lives”.
What next: Pivotal warned that the Assembly now faces a “race against time” to meet its legislative targets before the mandate ends, with nine planned Executive bills still to be laid.
Stakeholder Watch
First Minister Michelle O’Neill (Sinn Féin, Mid Ulster): “The future of our island belongs to the people of this island, and them alone. No British Prime Minister or politician will ever stand in the way of our fundamental right to self-determination. A referendum on Irish unity is not a concession. It is the democratic right of the people of Ireland.”
Philip Brett MLA (DUP, Belfast North): “The Economy Minister’s decision to attack the Federation of Small Businesses rather than listen to their concerns speaks volumes about her handling of the Employment Rights Bill. You cannot build a stronger economy by ignoring the people who create the jobs.”
Alliance deputy leader Eoin Tennyson MLA: “This is a significant intervention from the Prime Minister. Alliance has led the campaign for Stormont reform, and momentum for change is building. Through democratic renewal, we can fix a broken system, rebuild trust and make politics work for all of us.”
Steve Aiken MLA (UUP, South Antrim): “Important day for resurrection of our shipbuilding industry. First block of @RFAHeadquarters RESURGENT laid – before long this vital support ship will be assembled in Belfast. H&W back doing what it does best”
Leader of the Opposition Matthew O’Toole MLA (SDLP, Belfast South and Mid Down): “We are in yet another Budget crisis, which is damaging public services even further. There is widespread contempt for devolved institutions. So [if] our political conversation is dominated by a 90s parade dispute while services rot and inflation bites it will be unforgivable.”
TUV leader Jim Allister MP (North Antrim): “My attempt to educate the PM started today. His pitiful and wholly uninformed reply demonstrates I’ve my work cut out!”
Green Party NI: “The DAERA Minister should stop delaying and bring forward legislation to ban greyhound racing in Northern Ireland for good.”
Other Stories
On Thursday (4 September), Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins launched an audit into the governance of NI Water. In a written statement, the minister said there are “a number of issues”, some of which have been subject to internal investigations by NI Water and have already resulted in the need for action plans. Minister Kimmins said the Terms of Reference are being finalised will be published in due course.Teaching unions vote to strike over workload dispute
On Tuesday (1 September), Northern Ireland’s five largest teaching unions voted to strike if the Department of Education does not address grievances over workload, according to BBC News. The unions said members were balloted following a “sustained failure to deliver a credible implementation plan” covering the 27 recommendations of the Independent Review of Workload. Unions NASUWT, NAHT, INTO and UTU all returned large majorities in favour of strike action and action short of strike, while NEU indicated it will also prepare for industrial action. Education Minister Paul Givan said talks had made “significant progress” over the summer, adding that he hoped the ongoing talks would be “concluded positively” to avoid industrial action.
Trade unions warn of intensifying industrial action over Stormont budget
Trade unions have urged Stormont to agree a fair budget or face an intensifying programme of industrial action, as the Executive enters its fifth month without an agreed budget for the financial year, according to the Irish News. ICTU assistant general secretary Gerry Murphy pointed to the coordinated walkout of January 2024, when an estimated 100,000 public sector workers took part in rallies, saying the movement had once “forced the political class to face up to its responsibilities” and would do so again if the stalemate continues. Murphy said the UK government has acknowledged its role in underfunding Northern Ireland but still refuses to match funding levels in Scotland or Wales, calling for a lasting settlement from Westminster as the only route to a durable Stormont budget.
Education Minister says integrated education campaigners have “lost their way”
On Tuesday (1 September), Education Minister Paul Givan said campaigners for integrated education in Northern Ireland have “lost their way”. In a written ministerial statement, Mr Givan said there was a need for “real and frank conversations” about how “real integration” is achieved, arguing that some integrated schools have struggled to maintain “reasonable numbers” of both Protestant and Catholic pupils. The Council for Integrated Education (NICIE) and the Integrated Education Fund (IEF) issued a joint statement expressing “enormous disappointment” at recent decisions to refuse integrated status to several schools. They said that integrated education cannot be reduced to “just numbers of Protestant and Catholic children alone”, adding: “Parental demand for integrated education cannot be ignored”.
Economy Minister accuses business group of inaccuracies over Good Jobs Bill
Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald has accused the Federation of Small Businesses of inaccuracies in its opposition to her Good Jobs Bill, in a letter seen according to the Belfast Telegraph, telling the FSB’s Tina McKenzie she is entitled to object but should “be honest and accurate about its content.” Dr Archibald disputed McKenzie’s claim on BBC Radio Ulster’s Talkback that the bill introduces a day-one right to claim unfair dismissal, saying the qualifying period remains unchanged at one year and pointing to two years of consultation with business groups. The FSB hit back, calling the leak of the letter to the press deeply regrettable and accusing the minister in turn of inaccuracies, while standing by its concerns about the bill’s development process. The DUP is currently blocking the bill, which would introduce a new raft of workers’ rights, from moving from the Executive to the Assembly.
Maolíosa McHugh stepping down as West Tyrone MLA, Cllr Paul Boggs co-opted
On Tuesday (1 September), BBC News reported that Maolíosa McHugh is stepping down as MLA for West Tyrone prior to the commencement of the final term of the Assembly. Earlier this year, Mr McHugh, who has been an MLA since 2022, said he would not be seeking re-election to Stormont in May 2027. Paul Boggs, who is currently a councillor for the Sperrin area, has been selected to replace Mr McHugh in the West Tyrone constituency.
Across the Border
Trump to meet President and Taoiseach during visit next weekend
US President Donald Trump will meet President Catherine Connolly and Taoiseach Micheál Martin on Saturday 12 September, RTÉ reports. The meeting with President Connolly is being described as a brief courtesy call by those with knowledge of the trip; although Connolly committed to meeting Trump if he were to visit Ireland during her election campaign last year, she described the US President as “volatile, unpredictable”, and “a bully”. According to RTÉ, Trump’s visit is likely to resemble his second state visit to the UK this time last year, during which he largely stayed within the confines of Windsor Castle, away from protesters. It is understood that his meetings in Dublin will be confined to the Phoenix Park, before travelling to his Doonbeg golf resort to attend the Irish Open on Saturday evening and Sunday.
EU leaders meet in Dublin as budget talks intensify
On Thursday and Friday (3-4 September), representatives from all 27 EU governments met in Dublin for talks on the bloc’s long-term budget, the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF). RTÉ News reports that negotiations on the MFF are at a critical stage, as member states hope to reach an agreement before the conclusion of Ireland’s EU Presidency at the end of this year. Minister for European Affairs Thomas Byrne has said on Thursday he is “absolutely confident” that an agreement can be reached, and EU budget commissioner Piotr Serafin said he was “optimistic”.
Public transport fares to increase by 15%
On Thursday (3 September), the National Transport Authority (NTA) announced that adult fares on buses and trains nationwide are set to increase by an average of 15%. Free fares will remain in place for children under the age of 9 and for over 65s. According to the Journal, NTA chief executive Anne Shaw said the fare increases are intended to standardise fares as well as provide additional revenue for investment in the transport network. Asked by reporters about the increases, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “Government is not in the position to fund everything forever”. Former Green party leader Eamonn Ryan contrasted the rise with last week’s Dáil recall to extend cuts to fuel duties, saying the Government had made “a political choice against public transport in favour of a car-dominated system”.
What We’re Reading
Andrew Madden: Less infighting and grandstanding — more legislating, please
In Tuesday’s Belfast Telegraph, Andrew Madden writes that the latest report from the Pivotal think tank “succinctly lays out just where the Executive is making progress and where it is not”. “No points for guessing which way the scale is tipping,” he says. While there has been “some success in progressing legislation”, including on justice, sentencing, dilapidation, fracking, sign language, and the NI Fiscal Council, “nine other pieces of key legislation haven’t even been tabled yet”, making it “nigh on impossible for all of them to make it onto the statute books before the Assembly is dissolved next March”. Madden highlights the Racial Equality Bill, which “even the third-successive summer of racist rioting” has not accelerated, and a bill to tackle the problem of 23,000 young people are not in employment, education or training which “is still yet to see the light of day”. “In other areas,” he writes, “it seems a case of one step forward, two steps back”. For example, AERA Minister Andrew Muir and the Ulster Farmers’ Union managed to agree a Nutrients Action Plan “to both sides’ satisfaction”, but “goodwill went out the window over a cattle cull, which led the UFU to demand the resignation of the minister”. And in Finance, “Minister John O’Dowd announced the outcome of a major rates revaluation process, only to U-turn 72 hours later after criticism”. But most significant of all “is the Executive’s dismal failure to agree a budget”. Madden says that ministers “seem allergic to making the tough decisions to improve Stormont’s finances”, like introducing water charges. He concludes that while “wishful thinkers will be hoping for change” at the next Stormont election, they shouldn’t count on it given recent performance.
Forward Look
Monday 7 September 2026
First sitting of the Assembly after Easter recess
Thursday 10 September 2026
Sustainability, Renewable Energy & Climate Tech @ NI Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference, Eikon Centre- Read more here.
Belfast Chamber of Commerce Business Lunch with Economy Minister, The Merchant Hotel- Read more here.
Friday 11 – Saturday 12 September 2026
SDLP Conference, Crowne Plaza Belfast
Friday 18 – Saturday 19 September 2026
DUP annual conference, La Mon Hotel, Belfast
Friday 25 – Saturday 26 September 2026
UUP annual conference, Crowne Plaza Belfast
Thursday 1 October 2026
Beyond Borders Summit, The New Carbon Tax and Dual Market Access, ICC Belfast- Read more here.
Thursday 8 October 2026
NILGA Conference, Island Arts Centre Lisburn
Friday 23 October 2026
Social Enterprise Awards for NI 2026, Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast
Wednesday 18 November 2026
North West Future of Energy Conference & Exhibition 2026, White Horse Hotel- Read more here.
Thursday 19 November – Friday 20 November 2026
NIFHA Annual Conference 2026, Slieve Donard Hotel- Read more here.
Saturday 21 November 2026
TEDxStormont, Parliament Buildings- Read more here.
Wednesday 25 November 2026
Housing Rights Private Rented Sector Conference, Skainos Centre, Belfast. Read more here.
Thursday 10 December 2026
NIFHA Housing Finance Conference, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Templepatrick- Read more here.
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