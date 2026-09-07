Chambré Weekly Bulletin- 07/09/2026

Finn McGrath, Senior Account Executive

The Assembly returns on Monday after an eventful summer recess that included two emergency committee meetings, one new health minister, and no Executive budget. Andy Burham, already back in the chamber at Westminster, promised to get Stormont functioning again, and talks on a sustainable funding settlement for Northern Ireland will resume again next week. Meanwhile, crunch time for legislation begins as we enter the final term of this Assembly mandate. This includes both ministerial priorities and private members bills, three of which will be debated this week: the Tree Protection Bill, the Display of Flags and Emblems Bill, and the Regional Balance Bill.

Burnham pledges to get Stormont government functioning with budget

Andy Burnham used his first Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (2 September) to pledge action on Stormont’s budget impasse, according to the BBC. Sorcha Eastwood MP (Alliance, Lagan Valley) pressed him on the issue, saying “we can either have an unreformed government or we can have sound public finances in Northern Ireland, but we cannot have both”. In reply, the Prime Minister said his first priority is to get the Executive “functioning properly with a budget”, and that he had empowered NI Secretary Chris Bryant to enter talks aimed at resolving the Executive’s failure to agree a budget. He would continue the conversation on reform once the budget is in place. It came after Burnham said he would “stick to” the Good Friday Agreement, answering questions in the House of Commons on Tuesday (1 September). Chris Law MP (SNP, Dundee Central) challenged him over his comment last week in Belfast that a border poll is “off the table”. The Prime Minister claimed Mr Law had “misunderstood”, saying that his visit to NI “was to get functional government in Stormont” and that he “wasn’t there to distract onto other issues”.

What next: Sir Chris Bryant is expected to hold talks with the Stormont parties next week on securing the funding settlement needed to unlock a budget.

Health Minister announces expert committee to review health service reconfiguration

Yesterday (3 September), Health Minister Robbie Butler announced that he will appoint an independent expert reconfiguration committee to provide advice on future major or controversial proposals for permanent changes to Health and Social Care services. It follows the political row over the future of emergency general surgery at Causeway Hospital which triggered the resignation of Mike Nesbitt. BBC News NI understands the committee will be made up of health professionals most likely from outside of NI. Butler said it will consider patient safety, service quality, clinical effectiveness and long-term sustainability. He said its advice will be provided directly to him as Minister, and will be published in the interest of transparency, but noted that while the committee will advise, he will decide. Chair of Assembly Health Committee Philip McGuigan MLA (Sinn Féin, North Antrim) said the proposed reconfiguration committee “could ensure public confidence in future decisions” if it is “genuinely independent”. However, Diane Dodds MLA (DUP, Upper Bann) described the creation of the committee as “can kicking for political purposes”, while Nuala McAllister MLA (Alliance, North Belfast) said it proves that Butler is a “caretaker health minister who will dodge difficult decisions”. Dr Alan Stout, Chair of the British Medical Association’s (BMA) NI Council, said the announcement had come as a surprise, with no prior consultation with the BMA, and voiced scepticism that “another layer of review” was needed given the wealth of existing evidence and the scale of pressure across trusts, hospitals and general practice.

What next: Stormont parties have called for the membership, remit and timetable of the committee to be published.

Executive running out of time to deliver on priorities, report warns

The Northern Ireland Executive is “running out of time” to deliver on key priorities, a new report from Pivotal has warned. The think-tank described the failure to agree a Budget as “catastrophic”, noting that departments have been operating on contingency budgets since April. Pivotal’s latest tracker report found “some pockets of progress”, including education reform, special educational needs capital projects and reduced court backlogs. However, it warned that the Executive appears “increasingly fractious” and is struggling to cooperate on difficult issues. The report also criticised “patchwork fixes” to public spending, delays on hospital reform, the wastewater system and the investment strategy, and warned that key Programme for Government priorities, including the Good Jobs Bill, have stalled due to a lack of Executive agreement. Pivotal Director Ann Watt told the Irish News agreeing a budget was “a basic element of good governance” and the failure to do so was “a serious failing”. She added that “the public struggles to see the difference Stormont is making in their day-to-day lives”.

What next: Pivotal warned that the Assembly now faces a “race against time” to meet its legislative targets before the mandate ends, with nine planned Executive bills still to be laid.

Stakeholder Watch

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First Minister Michelle O’Neill (Sinn Féin, Mid Ulster): “The future of our island belongs to the people of this island, and them alone. No British Prime Minister or politician will ever stand in the way of our fundamental right to self-determination. A referendum on Irish unity is not a concession. It is the democratic right of the people of Ireland.”

Philip Brett MLA (DUP, Belfast North): “The Economy Minister’s decision to attack the Federation of Small Businesses rather than listen to their concerns speaks volumes about her handling of the Employment Rights Bill. You cannot build a stronger economy by ignoring the people who create the jobs.”

Alliance deputy leader Eoin Tennyson MLA: “This is a significant intervention from the Prime Minister. Alliance has led the campaign for Stormont reform, and momentum for change is building. Through democratic renewal, we can fix a broken system, rebuild trust and make politics work for all of us.”

Steve Aiken MLA (UUP, South Antrim): “Important day for resurrection of our shipbuilding industry. First block of @RFAHeadquarters RESURGENT laid – before long this vital support ship will be assembled in Belfast. H&W back doing what it does best”

Leader of the Opposition Matthew O’Toole MLA (SDLP, Belfast South and Mid Down): “We are in yet another Budget crisis, which is damaging public services even further. There is widespread contempt for devolved institutions. So [if] our political conversation is dominated by a 90s parade dispute while services rot and inflation bites it will be unforgivable.”

TUV leader Jim Allister MP (North Antrim): “My attempt to educate the PM started today. His pitiful and wholly uninformed reply demonstrates I’ve my work cut out!”

Green Party NI: “The DAERA Minister should stop delaying and bring forward legislation to ban greyhound racing in Northern Ireland for good.”