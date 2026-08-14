Farage wins Clacton by election, parliamentary investigation resumes…

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"Nigel Farage MP (Clacton, Reform UK)" by UK House of Commons is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Nigel Farage has seen off the challenge of Count Binface to regain his seat in Clacton.

Still Count Binface had a very respectable 9,455 votes.

Still, all is not well for Nige as the parliamentary investigation into his donations now resumes. Tis a bad day when people can’t give you a £5m ‘gift’ without people getting suspicious.

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