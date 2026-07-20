Chambré Weekly Bulletin 20/07/2026

DUP Leader raises concerns over immigration enforcement in Northern Ireland

On Monday (13 July), DUP Leader Gavin Robinson criticised the Home Office’s approach to immigration enforcement between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, according to reports in The Belfast Telegraph. As part of a newsletter to party members, Mr Robinson said Home Office officials told him immigration officers do not carry out checks on buses and trains travelling from the Republic because of operational “risk assessments” and questions over “legal powers”. He argued that this left Border Force focused on airports and seaports rather than people entering NI through the Common Travel Area. Mr Robinson also accused the UK Government of avoiding “awkward conversations with Dublin” over potential weaknesses in current arrangements. In response, a Home Office spokesperson said the UK and Irish governments work closely through intelligence-led operations and coordinated enforcement to prevent abuse of the Common Travel Area.

Infrastructure Committee allows call for evidence on Tree Protection Bill to launch

On Wednesday (15 July), the Committee for Infrastructure published a statement on the NI Assembly website, reversing their previous decision to block a call for evidence on the Tree Protection Bill prior to the second stage debate being held after the summer recess. The Private Members’ Bill, tabled by Alliance East Belfast MLA Peter McReynolds, aims to provide enhanced legal protection for ancient trees and woodlands, and reform the Tree Preservation Order (TPO) system to align with practice in England, Scotland, and Wales. The Committee indicated that the Call for Evidence opened on 9 July 2026 and will close on 16 September 2026. You can respond to the call for evidence here.

Northern Ireland would enjoy £150m-plus economic lift annually from UK re-joining the EU

On Thursday (16 July), the Irish News reported on new research commissioned by pro-European group Best for Britain, which estimated that NI’s economy would be boosted by at least £158m per year (0.43% of gross value added) if the UK re-joined the EU. It finds reinstated EU membership and the resulting economic upswing could recoup at least two-thirds and up to 90% of the economic loss inflicted by Brexit. The report states that greater alignment, such as a food or drink deal or a standalone customs union, does not deliver the same positive economic impact, saying: “Only full membership delivers deeper trade, stronger investment, and critically for businesses in Northern Ireland, a shield against the damaging impact of US tariffs.” SDLP leader Claire Hanna MP welcomed the findings, saying: “There is no greater economic injection on offer than membership of the EU. Our businesses need it and our people deserve it.”

Infrastructure Minister accused of ‘dithering’ over Strabane stadium

On Thursday (16 July), the Belfast Telegraph reported that Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has been accused of “dithering” over a decision on a new football stadium for Strabane Athletic Football Club. SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan said the planning application had faced “delay after delay” for eight years, having been passed unanimously by Derry City and Strabane District Council’s planning committee before being called in by the Department for Infrastructure in January 2022. The Planning Appeals Commission’s report on the application was received by the Department in November 2025 but has yet to be published. A spokesperson for Ms Kimmins said the Minister required sufficient time to balance competing considerations, while the Department said the application raised regional and sub-regional issues requiring detailed assessment and noted it had issued a notice of opinion to refuse in July 2023.

UK economy returns to modest growth in May

On Thursday (16 July), the Belfast Telegraph reported that the UK economy returned to growth in May, with the Office for National Statistics recording a 0.1% rise in GDP following a 0.1% contraction in April. Growth was driven by a 0.3% expansion in the services sector, partly offset by falls of 0.5% in production and 0.8% in construction. The ONS said growth has pulled back sharply after a stronger than expected start to the year, with the April contraction seen as a sign that price pressures from the Iran war were beginning to take their toll. In the three months to May, GDP rose 0.7% after upwardly revised growth of 0.8% in the three months to April.

RICS calls for introduction of Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards for private rental sector

Writing in The Irish News on Tuesday (14 July), Carolyn Laverty, NI regional board member at the Royal Institution for Chartered Surveyors (Rics), argued that Northern should introduce legal Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) for the private residential rental sector, as seen in England and Wales. Ms Laverty argued that the policy would serve as a catalyst to ensure more properties are retrofitted to obtain greater energy efficiency, in turn providing energy cost savings for renters. She went on to reference that Northern Ireland has a high proportion of older, less energy-efficient buildings, and that many homes had been constructed “before modern thermal performance standards were introduced”.

Sinn Féin MLAs table significantly less Assembly questions than other main parties

On Friday (17 July), the Irish News published an analysis of the quantity of Assembly Written Questions in the 2025/26 session. They found that Sinn Féin MLAs (excluding ministers) tabled an average of 103 questions each, compared to the SDLP on 679, the DUP on 287, the UUP on 245, and Alliance on 236. Michellle McIlveen (DUP, Strangford) tabled the most questions this year with 966, followed by Gerry Carroll (People Before Profit, West Belfast) on 948. In response, a Sinn Féin spokesperson said the party “is committed to representing our constituents, ensuring accountability at all levels – at the Executive, on the floor of the Assembly and through our work on Assembly Committees”.

Assembly launches review into Jeffrey Donaldson’s conduct

On Friday (10 July), it was announced that the Northern Ireland Assembly had launched a review into former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson, investigating his conduct while he was a member of the Assembly from 2003 until 2010. Speaker Edwin Poots made the request to the assembly’s clerk/chief executive, according to BBC News, and it will be conducted by the Assembly’s Director of Parliamentary Services. It will allow MLAs, former MLAs, current and former staff, and other users of Parliament Buildings to report any abuse or inappropriate behaviour they directly experienced. The Assembly review will run until 21 August, with a report due to its clerk/chief executive by 28 August.