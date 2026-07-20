Chambré Weekly Bulletin 20/07/2026

What you need to know
NI Secretary does not want to step in to set Executive budget as Fiscal Council warns of bailout mentality
On Wednesday (15 July), Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn MP appeared before the NI Affairs Committee. BBC NI reported that Mr Benn was hesitant to step in to set a Stormont budget, insisting it was the responsibility of the Executive and that ministers “should do their job”. On reform of the Stormont institutions, Mr Benn said there is “something stirring in the wind”, and acknowledged that four of the five main Executive parties (Sinn Féin, Alliance, SDLP, UUP), have submitted proposals for reform of the power-sharing system. Responding to SDLP leader Claire Hanna, who asked whether reform might prevent future collapses of the Executive, Mr Benn said: “you cannot legislate to change a political culture”, and stressed that reform discussions did not take away from the Executive’s responsibility to set a budget. Also giving evidence, Fiscal Council chair Sir Robert Chote warned that repeated bailouts without conditionality risked creating a “Treasury always chickens out” mentality at Stormont. He suggested that a new Prime Minister and Treasury team would have “one chance to make a first impression” if they wish to break the cycle, according to the News Letter.
What next: Mr Benn said the budget would likely be the first item on the agenda when incoming Prime Minister Andy Burnham meets the First and deputy First Ministers.
NI Executive urged to act after £62m in rates debt written off
On Wednesday (15 July), The Irish News revealed that more than £62m in domestic and business rates debt had been written off in Northern Ireland since 2023 after being deemed irrecoverable by the Department of Finance. Finance Minister John O’Dowd said annual write-offs increased from £16.9m in 2023/24 to £18m in 2024/25, and £27.3m in 2025/26. Around £20.5m of the latest total related to cases where Land & Property Services could no longer legally pursue payment because of “insolvency, company dissolution or administrative receivership”. SDLP MLA Mark Durkan described the figures as a “wake-up call” for the Executive and called for earlier support to prevent arrears escalating, alongside robust action against those able but unwilling to pay. The Alliance Party also requested clarity on the reasons for the write-offs and whether all recovery options had been exhausted.
What next: In response, the Department of Finance said debts are only considered for write-off after “all appropriate recovery actions” available to Land & Property Services have been fully pursued and exhausted
CMA calls on Executive to implement tougher regulation of heating oil market
On Tuesday (14 July), the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) encouraged the Stormont Executive to apply stricter consumer protection regulations to home heating oil suppliers. The recommendation follows an investigation into the market in Northern Ireland and other parts of the UK, according to BBC News. The CMA concluded that oil consumers are not as well protected as those connected to the gas and electricity grids, and proposed a “new, proportionate regulatory regime” that prioritises transparency.
What next: Recommendations include requiring suppliers to register and meet minimum standards, clearly signpost payment plans and minimum purchase volumes, and establish a register for vulnerable households. However, the CMA found that the Northern Ireland market is generally competitive and did not recommend introducing price controls.
Stakeholder Watch
John Finucane MP (Sinn Féin, Belfast North): “Once again, reckless actions by world leaders in the Middle East risk pushing up energy prices, with ordinary people left to pay the price. Workers, families & small businesses cannot be left to face these rising costs alone. The British government has the finances & power to introduce proper supports for those struggling. Sinn Féin has & will continue to challenge the British government to bring forward a cost-of-living package to support households & small businesses”.
Deputy First Minister, Emma Little-Pengelly MLA (DUP, Lagan Valley): It was great to see our DUP Finance lead and vice-chair of Stormont’s Finance Committee Diane Forsythe MLA joining the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee in Westminster as a guest member, representing the NI Assembly’s Finance Committee. There is immense pressure on our public services, and this session was an important opportunity to make Northern Ireland’s case directly to the Secretary of State alongside DUP Leader Gavin Robinson MP”. Read the full post here.
Kate Nicholl MLA (Alliance, South Belfast): “I wrote this article because people who championed Brexit who are flat out calling to “stop the boats” aren’t challenged on the role their own project had in all of this. Small boats crossings were barely a feature before we left the EU” View the Belfast Live article here.
Ulster Unionist Party: “Ulster Unionist Deputy Leader and Economy spokesperson Diana Armstrong MLA has welcomed the Competition and Markets Authority’s recommendation that a new regulatory framework be introduced for the home heating oil sector in Northern Ireland. The Ulster Unionist Party has long called for greater oversight of the market, and the report marks a positive step forward for consumers, demonstrating how sustained representation can help drive change”. Read the full post here.
SDLP Leader, Claire Hanna MP (SDLP, Belfast South and Mid Down): “While it is welcome to see the UK Government taking action to better protect young people online, these measures cannot become a substitute for holding technology companies accountable for the content they promote, the products they design and the harms they continue to profit from”.
TUV Leader Jim Allister MP (TUV, North Antrim): “Lessons on Being a Rule-Taker. This is what you get with dynamic alignment. GB should learn from NI and say ‘no’ to the reset. Until the UK believes in itself once again the world will take us for fools.”
Green Party NI: “Stormont is quietly vandalising our public transport. Translink wants to cut late-night buses/trains and rip away discounts for families & young people to plug a £10m hole. That hole exists because Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has underfunded transport for years”. Read the full thread here.
Northern Ireland Office: Secretary of State @hilarybennmp on the need for a Northern Ireland Executive budget to be agreed, and recent discussions with the Executive parties”.
Other Stories
DUP Leader raises concerns over immigration enforcement in Northern Ireland
On Monday (13 July), DUP Leader Gavin Robinson criticised the Home Office’s approach to immigration enforcement between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, according to reports in The Belfast Telegraph. As part of a newsletter to party members, Mr Robinson said Home Office officials told him immigration officers do not carry out checks on buses and trains travelling from the Republic because of operational “risk assessments” and questions over “legal powers”. He argued that this left Border Force focused on airports and seaports rather than people entering NI through the Common Travel Area. Mr Robinson also accused the UK Government of avoiding “awkward conversations with Dublin” over potential weaknesses in current arrangements. In response, a Home Office spokesperson said the UK and Irish governments work closely through intelligence-led operations and coordinated enforcement to prevent abuse of the Common Travel Area.
Infrastructure Committee allows call for evidence on Tree Protection Bill to launch
On Wednesday (15 July), the Committee for Infrastructure published a statement on the NI Assembly website, reversing their previous decision to block a call for evidence on the Tree Protection Bill prior to the second stage debate being held after the summer recess. The Private Members’ Bill, tabled by Alliance East Belfast MLA Peter McReynolds, aims to provide enhanced legal protection for ancient trees and woodlands, and reform the Tree Preservation Order (TPO) system to align with practice in England, Scotland, and Wales. The Committee indicated that the Call for Evidence opened on 9 July 2026 and will close on 16 September 2026. You can respond to the call for evidence here.
Northern Ireland would enjoy £150m-plus economic lift annually from UK re-joining the EU
On Thursday (16 July), the Irish News reported on new research commissioned by pro-European group Best for Britain, which estimated that NI’s economy would be boosted by at least £158m per year (0.43% of gross value added) if the UK re-joined the EU. It finds reinstated EU membership and the resulting economic upswing could recoup at least two-thirds and up to 90% of the economic loss inflicted by Brexit. The report states that greater alignment, such as a food or drink deal or a standalone customs union, does not deliver the same positive economic impact, saying: “Only full membership delivers deeper trade, stronger investment, and critically for businesses in Northern Ireland, a shield against the damaging impact of US tariffs.” SDLP leader Claire Hanna MP welcomed the findings, saying: “There is no greater economic injection on offer than membership of the EU. Our businesses need it and our people deserve it.”
Infrastructure Minister accused of ‘dithering’ over Strabane stadium
On Thursday (16 July), the Belfast Telegraph reported that Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has been accused of “dithering” over a decision on a new football stadium for Strabane Athletic Football Club. SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan said the planning application had faced “delay after delay” for eight years, having been passed unanimously by Derry City and Strabane District Council’s planning committee before being called in by the Department for Infrastructure in January 2022. The Planning Appeals Commission’s report on the application was received by the Department in November 2025 but has yet to be published. A spokesperson for Ms Kimmins said the Minister required sufficient time to balance competing considerations, while the Department said the application raised regional and sub-regional issues requiring detailed assessment and noted it had issued a notice of opinion to refuse in July 2023.
UK economy returns to modest growth in May
On Thursday (16 July), the Belfast Telegraph reported that the UK economy returned to growth in May, with the Office for National Statistics recording a 0.1% rise in GDP following a 0.1% contraction in April. Growth was driven by a 0.3% expansion in the services sector, partly offset by falls of 0.5% in production and 0.8% in construction. The ONS said growth has pulled back sharply after a stronger than expected start to the year, with the April contraction seen as a sign that price pressures from the Iran war were beginning to take their toll. In the three months to May, GDP rose 0.7% after upwardly revised growth of 0.8% in the three months to April.
RICS calls for introduction of Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards for private rental sector
Writing in The Irish News on Tuesday (14 July), Carolyn Laverty, NI regional board member at the Royal Institution for Chartered Surveyors (Rics), argued that Northern should introduce legal Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) for the private residential rental sector, as seen in England and Wales. Ms Laverty argued that the policy would serve as a catalyst to ensure more properties are retrofitted to obtain greater energy efficiency, in turn providing energy cost savings for renters. She went on to reference that Northern Ireland has a high proportion of older, less energy-efficient buildings, and that many homes had been constructed “before modern thermal performance standards were introduced”.
Sinn Féin MLAs table significantly less Assembly questions than other main parties
On Friday (17 July), the Irish News published an analysis of the quantity of Assembly Written Questions in the 2025/26 session. They found that Sinn Féin MLAs (excluding ministers) tabled an average of 103 questions each, compared to the SDLP on 679, the DUP on 287, the UUP on 245, and Alliance on 236. Michellle McIlveen (DUP, Strangford) tabled the most questions this year with 966, followed by Gerry Carroll (People Before Profit, West Belfast) on 948. In response, a Sinn Féin spokesperson said the party “is committed to representing our constituents, ensuring accountability at all levels – at the Executive, on the floor of the Assembly and through our work on Assembly Committees”.
Assembly launches review into Jeffrey Donaldson’s conduct
On Friday (10 July), it was announced that the Northern Ireland Assembly had launched a review into former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson, investigating his conduct while he was a member of the Assembly from 2003 until 2010. Speaker Edwin Poots made the request to the assembly’s clerk/chief executive, according to BBC News, and it will be conducted by the Assembly’s Director of Parliamentary Services. It will allow MLAs, former MLAs, current and former staff, and other users of Parliament Buildings to report any abuse or inappropriate behaviour they directly experienced. The Assembly review will run until 21 August, with a report due to its clerk/chief executive by 28 August.
Across the Border
Single currency would benefit a united Ireland, says Tánaiste
On Thursday (16 July), the Dáil debated a motion on the fiscal implications of Irish unity. The issue was presented by Tánaiste (deputy Prime Minister) and Minister for Finance Simon Harris. Mr Harris said the euro would represent an important structural advantage to reunification, saying it would “eliminate exchange rate risk, reduce transaction costs for businesses and consumers, and simplify cross-border trade and investment”. He also referenced other benefits, including NI businesses being able to access the EU Single Market, and the ability for State bodies to operate across the island and avoid duplication. “Preparing for the future means understanding the economic, fiscal and societal implications of all possible futures, including the prospect of a united Ireland,” he said. Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald commended the Tánaiste for presenting the issue, and stated her belief that “Irish unity represents the greatest economic opportunity in the history of this island”.
Taoiseach accepts communication “issues” with rare drugs reimbursement process
Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said there are communication issues with the process to decide whether to approve the reimbursement of drugs for rare conditions, RTÉ News reports. It comes after a delay in the decision on whether to reimburse the drug Skyclarys, which can be used to treat people with the rare neurological decision Friedreich’s Ataxia. Sinn Féin health spokesperson David Cullinane said the delay was “unbearable” for patients, who he said should have been “treated with respect” and should have been “properly communicated with” by the HSE. During Leaders’ Questions, Martin emphasised that the decision to approve drugs for reimbursement is a scientific process, not a political one. However, he accepted that “there are issues in terms of how this gets communicated” to patients.
New Oireachtas committee on domestic and sexual violence to begin work in autumn
A new Oireachtas special committee on ‘Preventing and Responding to Domestic, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence’ was formally established on Tuesday (14 July), replacing the Committee on Drug Use. The new committee will begin its work in the autumn and will have a two-year remit. The Journal reports that People Before Profit-Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger will chair the committee. She said the committee will examine “the public health emergency and epidemic that is gender based violence”, and will produce recommendations for Government.
What We’re Reading
Newton Emerson: Graduation charge would be direct challenge to Stormont
In Thursday’s Irish News, Newton Emerson writes that Ulster University “is testing the limits of the law” by warning it may introduce a charge for graduation ceremonies to “help plug a £5 million gap in its budget, which it has largely blamed on Stormont’s refusal to raise tuition fees”. Emerson says this risks breaking Higher Education (Northern Ireland) Order 2005, which is “part of a raft of laws and regulations across the UK to stop universities sneaking in extra charges on top of tuition fees”. Noting that NI’s two universities get close to 30% of their income from a government grant, compared to around 10% in Britain, Emerson says “Ulster [University]’s public linking of its financial problems to low tuition fees and proposed extra charges is a direct challenge to Stormont and to Sinn Féin economy minister Caoimhe Archibald”. Archibald has ruled out both raising tuition fees and raising the university’s direct grant. Emerson claims that the minister “cannot object to the new graduation charge without the being accused of leaving Ulster no option but to cut staff, courses and student places”. He adds that Ulster “is only following Stormont’s hypocritical example”, citing a study by the Fiscal Council which found that Stormont raises more money from fees and charges, “like hospital car parking and water for business premises”, than it does from rates, “its only serious taxation power”. He concludes that “life would be easier if Stormont just had the gumption to raise revenue properly, as Ulster University may be about to remind it”.
Forward Look
Thursday 13 August 2026
NI Chamber Summer Social, The Dark Horse, Belfast- Read more here.
Thursday 3 September 2026
RSUA Conference, Riddel Hall, Belfast- Read more here.
Monday 7 September 2026
First sitting of the Assembly after Easter recess
Thursday 10 September 2026
Sustainability, Renewable Energy & Climate Tech @ NI Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference, Eikon Centre- Read more here.
Belfast Chamber of Commerce Business Lunch with Economy Minister, The Merchant Hotel- Read more here.
Friday 11 – Saturday 12 September 2026
SDLP Conference, Crowne Plaza Belfast
Friday 18 – Saturday 19 September 2026
DUP annual conference, La Mon Hotel, Belfast
Friday 25 – Saturday 26 September 2026
UUP annual conference, Crowne Plaza Belfast
Thursday 1 October 2026
Beyond Borders Summit, The New Carbon Tax and Dual Market Access, ICC Belfast- Read more here.
Thursday 8 October 2026
NILGA Conference, Island Arts Centre Lisburn
Friday 23 October 2026
Social Enterprise Awards for NI 2026, Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast
Wednesday 18 November 2026
North West Future of Energy Conference & Exhibition 2026, White Horse Hotel- Read more here.
Thursday 19 November – Friday 20 November 2026
NIFHA Annual Conference 2026, Slieve Donard Hotel- Read more here.
Saturday 21 November 2026
TEDxStormont, Parliament Buildings- Read more here.
Wednesday 25 November 2026
Housing Rights Private Rented Sector Conference, Skainos Centre, Belfast. Read more here.
Thursday 10 December 2026
NIFHA Housing Finance Conference, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Templepatrick- Read more here.
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