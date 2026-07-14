Counter-terrorism police take over Ann Widdecombe investigation…

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"Ann Widdecombe Gives One Year On Lecture in Bath" by Catholic Church (England and Wales) is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

From The Guardian:

British counter-terrorism police are now leading the investigation into the death of the former MP and Reform spokesperson Ann Widdecombe in a shock development that has renewed the debate over the security of politicians.

Widdecombe’s body was found with serious injuries by the ambulance service at her home in Haytor Vale, Devon, at 11.40am on Thursday. A 28-year-old man from Rotherham is being held in custody on suspicion of her murder.

In a dramatic change of position on Monday, counter-terrorism policing south-east (CTPSE) said it was now leading the investigation after officers at Devon and Cornwall police had earlier said a review of the case had ruled out a terrorist motive. The suspect was rearrested on suspicion of commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

Over the weekend, Devon and Cornwall officers went to lengths to reassure the public that the alleged murder did not appear to be politically motivated. An intervention from the Reform UK leader, Nigel Farage, on Saturday prompted politicians from across the spectrum to urge greater restraint. However, the latest development triggered fresh debate about the safety of MPs, with the home secretary, Shabana Mahmood, offering Farage a meeting with senior officials over his security.

The change in approach was prompted by “new information and evidence”, according to counter-terrorism policing.

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