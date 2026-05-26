A Reminder on the Jeffrey Donaldson Trial

Readers may be aware that today marks the beginning of the trial of former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson. The PSNI have posted a warning about online commentary on this case

A police spokesperson said: “As legal proceedings are ongoing in a high-profile sexual offences case, we are reminding the public that speculation and commentary online may prejudice proceedings. “Publishing information which could directly or indirectly identify complainants is a criminal offence.”

Slugger O’Toole’s stance on this matter is clear. Do NOT make any comment referencing the trial in any way whatsoever. These matters are currently sub judice and anyone who defies this warning will find the comment deleted and they themselves subject to sanctions from the site, so please don’t test us on this.

If you see any comment that breaks these guidelines, please flag it immediately to bring it to our attention.

Sam McBride offers some helpful information as to why commenting is not allowed that is relevant here

https://x.com/BelTel/status/2059170785713922356?

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