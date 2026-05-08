British elections open thread…

Yesterday the people of Britain went to the polls to cast their democratic mandate in the Welsh and Scottish Assembly elections as well as local elections in England. Results will be coming out throughout the day so I have created this post for you to chat over the results as they come in.
Initial results in the English council elections show massive gains for Reform at the expense of Labour and the Conservatives. Interesting times indeed.
Managing Editor of Slugger O’Toole. I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism; I am not a member of any political party. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.
Discover more from Slugger O'Toole
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.