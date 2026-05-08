British elections open thread…

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"TSA Contract Ballot Counting Process" by AFGE is licensed under CC BY 2.0

Yesterday the people of Britain went to the polls to cast their democratic mandate in the Welsh and Scottish Assembly elections as well as local elections in England. Results will be coming out throughout the day so I have created this post for you to chat over the results as they come in.

Initial results in the English council elections show massive gains for Reform at the expense of Labour and the Conservatives. Interesting times indeed.

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