The death of the early houses pubs…

Early house pubs tend to be mythologised in Irish culture as what could be better than drinking a pint at 7 in the morning? I joke, of course, anyone drinking at 7 in the morning these days needs to question their life choices. This archived video below from RTÉ is a sobering watch, behind the jovial atmosphere there is an immense sadness amongst many of the men who are out of work, lonely, or just feel utterly useless. A reminder of the hard economic times of Ireland for the Celtic Tiger. I often think for men the worst thing they can ever feel is to be unneeded.

Early house pub, Cork City, 1980

Pubs opening at 7am.

Early houses were an old tradition, a place for dockers and market traders to gather for an early morning drink.

Footage: RTÉ Archives pic.twitter.com/hry1jOqlC7 — RareIrishStuff (@RareIrishStuff) May 2, 2026

While Dublin remains famous for its legal “Early House” licence, Belfast once possessed its own version of this dawn pub culture, a tradition deeply rooted in the city’s industrial might and its status as a 24-hour global port.

Belfast’s early-opening pubs were never intended for “early drinking” in the modern sense; rather, they were functional extensions of the workplace. In the 19th and early 20th centuries, Belfast was a city that truly never slept. Between the massive shipyards of Harland & Wolff, the sprawling linen mills, and the busy trade centres, thousands of men finished their shifts just as the rest of the city was waking up. For these workers, the morning pint wasn’t the start of a drinking session, it was the hard-earned reward for a night of heavy labour and a place to decompress.

The culture was sustained by three main groups of people. First were the dockers of Sailortown, who spent their nights unloading heavy cargo in the cold salt air and needed a place to “de-brief” and wash away the coal dust before heading home to sleep. Second were the market traders at St George’s and the old Smithfield Market. Their workday often began at three or four in the morning, meaning that by 8:00 am, their “morning” was effectively over and they were ready for dinner and a drink. Finally, there were the postmen and sorting crews from the General Post Office in the city centre, who would emerge from their graveyard shifts.

Several Belfast institutions became legendary for serving this dawn crowd. Perhaps the most iconic is The Morning Star, tucked away in Pottinger’s Entry. Its name is a direct nod to its history as a coaching stop for the mail coach and its role in serving the traders of the nearby meat markets. Further towards the water, pubs like The Rotterdam and Pat’s Bar in Sailortown acted as the heart of the maritime community. These weren’t just bars; they were newsrooms and unofficial employment hubs where men learned about the next day’s shipping schedules over a morning stout.

The decline of the Belfast early house was the result of a perfect storm of cultural and legal changes. Unlike the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland’s licensing laws tightened significantly over the decades, making the 11:30 am opening time a strict standard that left little room for “market licences.” Simultaneously, the mechanisation of the docks meant fewer men were needed for manual labour, and the physical demolition of much of Sailortown for the construction of the M2 motorway erased many of the most famous morning haunts. As the city transitioned from heavy industry to a service-based economy, the functional need for a 7 am pint simply vanished.

The final chapter of this legacy was written with the closure of the Dockers Club on Pilot Street in January of the year. For decades, it served as more than just a social club; it was a living museum of Belfast’s seafaring identity and a sanctuary for the men who built the city’s reputation as a global shipping titan. When its doors finally closed, it marked the end of an era for the families.

Now the only time I see anything close to an Early house is when you’re getting an early flight and see the surprising amount of people having pints at 8am in the airport bar. Each to their own but I can’t think of anything worse than having a feed of pints then having to endure the agony of the fasten seatbelt sign while you’re dying to go for a pee.

It’d still a shame that the Rotterdam and Pats Bar closed. I really don’t know why they had to close in 2008. I get that the site was meant to be redeveloped but more than 18 years later nothing is happening there. The bars should have been allowed to trade until the redevelopment plans were final.

It’s not all bad news. Sailortown is now home to the excellent American Bar, which I was in over the weekend. It’s a great spot for a few pints and they also have great food and music do check it out the next time you are in town.

Managing Editor of Slugger O’Toole. I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism; I am not a member of any political party. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.