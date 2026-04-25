McDonald: “That future calls to each one of us. And, my friends, we will answer. So, let’s win it now.”

The Sinn Féin President, Mary Lou McDonald, addressed party members in Belfast tonight, covering the cost of living, Irish unity and foreign policy.

On a United Ireland, she said;

Ireland’s future will be shaped by the strength and resilience of our people. We will match that courage with tireless work, purpose, and commitment. To be their voice. To fight their corner. And never, ever back down. This is a time for belief. For every person to claim their place in shaping our future. Catherine Connolly’s election as Uachtarán na hÉireann reflects hope for a positive alternative to politics that has failed generations. We stand at the crossroads of history. Two Ireland’s come into view. A partitioned Ireland – of failed politics, self-serving governments, deep-rooted unfairness. Or a better, stronger united Ireland. Where people come first. Where workers and families get your fair share. That’s the Ireland we want, we need, and our people deserve.

On the British government;

The British government has no interest in funding services or supporting families here. They refuse to cut tax on fuel. To support households. To fund public services. They abandon workers and families here – a tale as old as partition itself. Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are very concerned by all of this. Now, not sufficiently concerned to challenge the British government who hold the purse strings. Or to confront the economic vandalism of partition. But very concerned to have a go at us. So, for clarity agus mar eolas daoibh, Micheál agus Simon. We take no lecture from you, who believe Ireland stops at Dundalk. No lecture from you, who abandoned the six counties for over a century. And in case you don’t know – Westminster doesn’t give a damn about the north of Ireland. That’s why decisions that affect the lives of people who live here must be made here – in Ireland.

On reaching out to Unionism;

That’s the opportunity and scale of ambition for a United Ireland. We respect and value Protestant, Unionist, Loyalist people. This is your home. And we want to build Ireland’s future with you – to work constructively together. The leadership of Unionism must work also for progress. Divisive, rejectionist, sectarian politics must be consigned to history. It has no place in our future.

On working with Plaid and the SNP

Upcoming elections might return pro-independence First Ministers in Scotland and Wales. Fingers crossed. The Union is under pressure. Next year’s Assembly Election is an opportunity to return Michelle O’Neill as First Minister here. Let’s make that happen.

On achieving a border poll

Keir Starmer and the British Government cannot hold back progress. Cannot stop the march of this nation. They must honour their obligations to hold a unity referendum. But today, the biggest barrier to planning for Unity is the Fianna Fáil-Fine Gael Government. The days of saying ‘yes to Unity but not now’ must end. They must do what’s right for Ireland. Lead. Prepare for referendums. Engage with people. Grasp the opportunity of a United Ireland. That is the patriotic thing to do. Unity is the means by which we achieve the promise of our whole country. And make no mistake – we are out to fully end British government rule in Ireland.

Analysis

Mary Lou has been the President of Sinn Féin for 8 years now. Two by-elections are ahead, one in her home patch in Dublin Central. If she wins, it will be a boost for leadership; if she loses, it will be another setback. The only major electoral test for McDonald between now and the next Irish General Election is the Assembly and Local Elections next year. Doing well in both will be critical as she approaches a decade in office.

David McCann holds a PhD in North-South relations from University of Ulster. You can follow him on twitter @dmcbfs