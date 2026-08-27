UVF Transition Stalls Over Post-Ceasefire Immunity Request

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"UVF-Wandbild, Belfast" by PPCC Antifa is licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0

Richard Sullivan has written a piece in the Belfast Telegraph explaining that the UVF’s negotiation with Independent Expert Fleur Ravensbergen has stalled as the group seeks an amnesty for members who committed crimes, including murder, after the Loyalist ceasefire.

As per the article…

The UVF has been keen to see their organisation transition to that of being a veterans’ organisation, still bearing their name and allowed to parade as the UVF at commemorations and other ceremonial occasions. Progress has been slow given the UVF leadership seeking assurances over potential historical prosecutions. Now it has emerged the process risks being further bogged down as paramilitary chiefs are seeking to include younger members in any deal.

That includes members who were not even born when the UVF declared its ceasefire in 1994.

Sources say the leadership remain fixed on protecting people from prosecution. Given the UVF has murdered more than 30 people since declaring their ceasefire – all of them Protestants – they are looking to extend the amnesty of Troubles era crimes.

Fleur Ravensbergen was appointed last year by both the British and Irish governments to determine if there is ‘merit in, and support for, a formal process of engagement to bring about paramilitary group transition to disbandment’.

She is due to issue a report on the matter in the coming days.

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