Donald Trump orders Lake Ontario to be renamed ‘Lake America’…

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The great orange one is at it again.

Donald Trump stepped up his war of words with Ottawa on Thursday, ordering his government to change the name of Lake Ontario, which sits between Canada and the US, to “Lake America”.

Canadian Geese have also been renamed to Donald Ducks. This may or may not be true but frankly it’s getting hard to tell what’s real anymore anyway.

 

 

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