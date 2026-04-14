Ukraine’s Robots Capture Russian Position Without Soldiers or Losses…

The war in Ukraine will be seen as a turning point for the world and likely not for the better. The creativity and ingenuity of Ukraine have shown how a small country can fend off and hopefully defeat a much larger invader. Unfortunately, it looks like they’ve also unleashed an obsolete Pandora’s box of new, cheap, easily made drones and other technological advances that will likely be used by future armies and also terrorists around the world.

ZELENSKYY: For the first time in the war, an enemy position was captured entirely by ground robotic systems and drones – without any infantry. A robot entered the most dangerous zones instead of a soldier and took the positions.

«The future is here, on the battlefield, and Ukraine is creating it. These are our ground robotic systems. For the first time in this war’s history, an enemy position was taken exclusively by unmanned GRS platforms and drones. The occupiers surrendered, and this operation was completed without infantry involvement and without losses on our side. Ratel, Termite, Ardal, Lynx, Zmiy, Protector, Volya and other GRS completed over 22 000 missions at the front in just 3 months. In other words, over 22 000 times lives were saved. A robot went into the most dangerous zones instead of a soldier» – Zelenskyy’s address to the workers of Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex. April 13th, 2026.