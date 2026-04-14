There has been much talk about the anticipated fuel protests today. Junior was very excited last night at the possibility of school being cancelled, but I had to explain to him that, as we walk to school every day, I don’t think any protests will be affecting us. So far, the only activity seems to be some tractors stopping on the M3 – Sydenham Bypass city-bound.

Another video from social – tractors stopped. pic.twitter.com/g77tuTdehi — Kevin Scott (@Kscott_94) April 14, 2026

As much as I sympathise with people having to pay increased fuel charges, this type of stuff is completely unacceptable. It’s going to block emergency services and other people going about their business. If the farmers want to complain to anyone, they can complain to their mates in the DUP who had no problems hobnobbing with Trump in Washington last month. The Ulster Farmers Union has been described as a DUP in wellies. To use the old farming analogy, you reap what you sow.

I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism; I am not a member of any political party. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.