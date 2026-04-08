Iran and US agree to a two-week ceasefire…

Well humanity survives for another day. I am sure I am not the only one who went to bed last night wondering if they would wake up in the morning. But wake up I did and to the nwws of a two-week ceasefire. Is this another case of Trump Always Chickens Out or did the self-proclaimed ‘Master of the Deal’ manage to to pull it off?

Sources on Twitter are saying the 1o point plan is:

1) Security Guarantees: A binding guarantee that Iran will not be attacked again in the future. 2) Permanent Peace: A transition to a permanent end to the war, rather than a series of temporary ceasefires. 3) End to Strikes in Lebanon: An immediate halt to Israeli military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon. 4) Sanctions Relief: The lifting of all U.S. and international sanctions imposed on Iran. 5) Cessation of Regional Hostilities: A broader agreement to end all regional fighting against Iranian allies. 6) Opening the Strait of Hormuz: In exchange for the above, Iran agrees to lift its de facto blockade and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. 7) Transit Fees: The introduction of a protocol for safe passage that includes a $2 million fee per ship transiting the waterway. 8) Revenue Sharing: Iran proposes splitting these transit fees with Oman, which sits across the strait. 9) Reconstruction Funding: Iran will use its share of the fees to rebuild infrastructure destroyed by U.S. and Israeli strikes, rather than demanding direct financial reparations. 10) Nuclear Enrichment Rights: Recognition of Iran’s right to enrich uranium under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Number 7 is particularly interesting as experts think it could be a massive financial win for Iran

1/ Many scenarios for the end of the Iran war suggest that Tehran will gain permanent control of the Strait of Hormuz. An analysis by JP Morgan suggests that Tehran could raise up to $90 billion a year this way, instantly making Iran one of the wealthiest Gulf economies. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/xPySOHNNAI — ChrisO_wiki (@ChrisO_wiki) April 7, 2026

All in all it looks like a complete mess for the US and Isreal and a long term win for the Iranian regime

I am thankful that we have a ceasefire. It happened much faster than I expected and it was the right move. But let’s be clear that this war ends (if the ceasefire holds) as a total strategic disaster. The scorecard Nukes: Iran still has the HEU Proxies: no change or impact… — Ilan Goldenberg (@ilangoldenberg) April 7, 2026

As well as the terrible loss of lives of Trumps folly the American taxpayer is on the hook for the billions this mess has caused. While infrastructure in the US crumbles they spend billions on the War machine. The MAGA movement is having a civil war with many of his previous supporters turning on Trump.

Ultimatly I think Trump will agree to any deal to get out of this mess and the Iranian regime will be the long-term victors.

Even a quick Iran deal won't undo the damage already done.⁣

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Stock losses, years of elevated oil prices, and a $350B defense budget increase that quietly translates to $3–4K in added taxes per household.⁣

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The economy doesn't just snap back. Some of this is permanent. pic.twitter.com/Cjg6z5X9t6 — Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) April 7, 2026

I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism; I am not a member of any political party. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.