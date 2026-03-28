The International Olympic Committee bans transgender athletics from female categories…

The Olympics has taken a new stand on one of the most toxic culture war battlefields over the last few years – that of transgender athletes. From The Guardian:

In a 10-page document outlining its new policy, the IOC makes it clear transgender women, who have transitioned from male to female, and athletes with a DSD retain the advantages of going through male puberty. “There is a 10-12% male performance advantage in most running and swimming events,” it says. “There is a 20+ per cent male performance advantage in most throwing and jumping events. And the male performance advantage can be greater than 100 per cent in events that involve explosive power, eg in collision, lifting and punching sports.” “XY transgender athletes and athletes with XY-DSD typically have testes/testicles and testosterone levels in the male range,” it adds. “The clear majority are androgen-sensitive, meaning that their bodies are receptive to and make use of that testosterone during growth and development and throughout their athletic career. “The Olympic movement has a compelling interest in having a sex-based female category, because this is necessary to ensure fairness, safety and integrity in elite competition.” The IOC said its new policy should be adopted by all international sports federations and governing bodies for events, such as the Summer and Winter Olympics. It made it clear it applies only to elite sport and not any grassroots or recreational sports programmes.

This issue has been utterly toxic for many sports bodies over the past few years, cutting across disciplines that would once have considered themselves well insulated from culture-war politics. Even local sports organisations like Parkrun and the GAA have found themselves reluctantly pulled into it.

What’s actually going on here is less straightforward than the usual hot takes suggest. Some see recent decisions and debates as evidence of a broader retreat from what they’d label “wokeness” — a pendulum swinging back after a period of rapid social change. Others read the same developments as a shift to the right, where political pressure and media narratives are reshaping institutional behaviour. And then there’s a third, less ideological interpretation: that sports bodies are edging, awkwardly and imperfectly, towards a kind of pragmatic settlement – trying to balance inclusion, fairness, legal risk, and public trust without blowing themselves up in the process.

I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism; I am not a member of any political party. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.