Special needs kids are the latest to pay for Stormont dysfunction…

It’s fair to say our general expectations of Stormont are on the low side. The best we can hope for at this stage is they do no harm, but every now and again they manage to surpass themselves with their sheer ineptitude.

You like to think there are certain red lines in society we don’t cross, and one of those is when it comes to children. And even in the area of children, there is a further red line that you should never cross, and that is anything to do with disabled kids. The only political response to demands from disabled kids and the parents of disabled kids is: “What do you need?” and you go and give it to them.

Today’s Irish News reports on the EA cancellation of summer schemes at special schools:

One parent said she has been left “on the verge of tears” following Thursday’s announcement by the Education Authority (EA) that summer schemes will not be available this year “due to concerns about the adequacy of health care provision for vulnerable participating children”. The Department of Health (DoH) has told the EA that on-site nursing cover at summer schemes would not be available this year. The EA said it had “engaged repeatedly” with the department in trying to avoid the move, but following confirmation that no nursing care could be provided, “only one decision can be responsibly made for this summer”. Newtownabbey parent Aísling Forbes, whose daughter Harper (7) attends Cedar Lodge special school in north Belfast, said the summer scheme was a “lifeline” for many parents. “Harper has attended for the last three summers, and it might only be for two weeks, but it really is important, and something we rely on,” she told The Irish News. “My daughter is autistic, and like many of her classmates she thrives on routine. This means that during the summer she really struggles. But those two weeks of summer scheme are a godsend. She gets to see her classmates again, and gets back into a routine.

So, because the Education Authority and the Health Department couldn’t get their act together, they decided to just abandon disabled kids entirely. It is really pathetic. Here’s an idea, guys. How about instead of just shrugging, you fix the actual problem? You know, do the job you are getting paid to do? A crazy idea I know.

On why we are on this subject, special schools should run all year round. Disabled kids need consistency, and their parents need all the support they can get. This is the basic mark of any civilised society, and if you can’t get this right, what hope have any of us got?

I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism; I am not a member of any political party. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.