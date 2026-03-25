Betting: the modern face of war profiteering…

| Readers 360
a close up of a one dollar bill
Photo by Adam Nir on Unsplash

There’s nothing especially new about making money from other people’s suffering. What’s new is the mechanism. The betting scandal suggests a shift from blunt profiteering to something closer to financial engineering, where those with sight of decisions before they land can quietly place their bets and collect billions once the consequences unfold.

 

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