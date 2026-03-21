Imagine! Belfast Festival of Ideas & Politics starts this week…

The Imagine Festival starts this week, and you really should check out the massive selection of events they have this year. Sluggers is part of the festival, but I’m pleased to say our event is sold out! Fear not, there are lots of other events you can attend. Here are some of the highlights. Most events are free or low cost.

Imagine! Belfast – 10 events not to be missed

-A snapshot of events from this year’s Imagine! Belfast Festival of Ideas & Politics

This March sees the return of one of Belfast’s most thought-provoking and innovative festivals, the Imagine! Belfast Festival of Ideas & Politics. This year’s festival will take place from 23rd – 29th March with over 120 events across 50+ venues in Belfast. Here are ten unmissable highlights from this year’s programme. You can view the entire programme via imaginebelfast.com

The 2026 programme features a high-energy mix of traditional debates, workshops, comedy, music, theatre and film screenings alongside podcasts, walking tours, public gatherings and quizzes, under the theme, ‘Thou Shalt Not Have No Idea.’

An Audience with Adam Kay

Adam Kay, the BAFTA-winning, bestselling author, former NHS doctor, and passionate advocate for healthcare staff, is interviewed by the BBC’s award-winning broadcaster William Crawley. The evening will also include an audience Q&A and book signing session. This event is sponsored by Linen Quarter BID.

Tuesday 24th March: The Limelight, 1, 8.00pm – 9.00pm (Doors: 7.00pm)

https://imaginebelfast.com/ event/an-audience-with-adam- kay/

Mhairi Black: Politics Isn’t For Me

Taking her smash-hit show on tour for the first time, Mhairi embraces her trademark dark sense of humour to reflect on her decade in the lion’s den of Westminster. This is a first-hand, ruthlessly honest and hilariously cynical look at 21st-century politics from someone who saw it all from the inside. Mhairi will be supported by local comedian, Emer Maguire.

Wednesday 25th March: Mandela Hall, Elmwood Avenue, 7.30pm – 9.30pm (Doors: 7.00pm)

https://imaginebelfast.com/ event/mhairi-black-politics- isnt-for-me/

Eleanor Tiernan: An Awkward Age

Join comedian and writer Eleanor Tiernan as she navigates our new world in her new show where she contemplates if she (and humanity) is just at an awkward age. In this show, Eleanor takes on topics such as Cats, Phones, Ryanair middle seats, dead legs and Irish Privilege. Described as, “Funny, fanciful and fearless.” Graham Norton, this is not to be missed. This event is sponsored by Linen Quarter BID.

Thursday 26th March: Limelight, 2, Ormeau Avenue, 8.00pm (Doors: 7.00pm)

https://imaginebelfast.com/ event/eleanor-tiernan/

Poyums Annaw: An Evening with Len Pennie

Join award-winning Scottish poet and activist Len Pennie for an introduction to her Sunday Times-bestselling sophomore collection, poyums annaw.

Monday 23rd March: Cube Theatre, Crescent Arts Centre, University Road, 7.30pm – 9.00pm (Doors: 7.00pm)

https://imaginebelfast.com/ event/poyums-annaw-an-evening- with-len-pennie/

Voices at the End

Voices at the End is award-winning Greek/New Zealand composer John Psathas’ powerful statement about the state, and the future, of civilisation. Equal parts concert, cinema and social commentary, this deeply moving work challenges the status quo and sparks empathy, imagination, and urgent conversations about our shared future.

Saturday 28th March: The Harty Room, QUB, University Square, 7.00pm – 8.15pm

https://imaginebelfast.com/ event/voices-at-the-end/

Dan Donnelly

Often known as the “ultimate sideman” for his time in iconic bands like The Wonder Stuff and The Levellers, Northern Irish artist Dan Donnelly is a powerful songwriter and performer in his own right. He is bringing his unique sound, blending country passion with punk energy to Imagine! for the first time.

Friday 27th March: The Deer’s Head, Lower Garfield Street, 8.30pm – 11.00pm (Doors: 11pm)

https://imaginebelfast.com/ event/dan-donnelly/

Invoking Ireland: Connecting with the Source

Invoking Ireland is a reflection of the ideas of Irish philosopher and mystic John Moriarty (1938 – 2007) through readings from his works, stories from Irish mythology, poetry and music. Amanda Carmody, niece of John Moriarty will be joined by Tommy Tiernan, Liam O’Maonilai, Diarmuid ‘Gizzy’ Lyng, Cáit Ní Riain and Stephen Murphy.

Saturday 28th March: St Comgall’s, Divis Street, 8.00pm – 10.00pm (Doors: 7.30pm)

https://imaginebelfast.com/ event/invoking-ireland- connecting-with-the-source/

A Father’s Heart: The Story Behind Daithi’s Law

A conversation on how one dad’s journey to change the law inspired a nation – in conversation with Máirtín Mac Gabhann and Jayne McCormack. In a deep-dive interview hosted by the BBC’s Jayne McCormack, Máirtín will share the emotional and political rollercoaster of the last six years.

Tuesday 24th March: Oh Yeah Music Centre, Gordon Street, 7.00pm – 8.30pm (Doors: 6.45pm)

https://imaginebelfast.com/ event/a-fathers-heart-the- story-behind-daithis-law/

Fun Protestants: WKD Infused Blood

Techno Punk Prod-Core Duo Fun Protestants headline the Oh Yeah Centre for the release of their debut album ‘WKD Infused Blood’. If you’re into the likes of the Prodigy, Sleaford Mods, Brutalismus, Pussy Riot or anything danceable this is not to be missed.

Saturday 28th March: Oh Yeah Music Centre, Gordon Street, 8.30pm – 11.00pm (Doors: 8.00pm)

https://imaginebelfast.com/ event/fun-protestants-wkd- infused-blood/

Partitions

A new one-man play by Joe Nawaz, in this hilarious whirlwind collision of the personal and the political, Joe uses his family’s complex relationship with partition to trace a finger over the scar left by colonial separations. Joe’s previous work includes the critically acclaimed one man shows Fake ID and Five Days.

Tuesday 24th March & Wednesday 25th March: The Deer’s Head, Lower Garfield Street, 8.00pm – 9.10pm (Doors: 7.10pm)

https://imaginebelfast.com/ event/partitions/

The Imagine! Belfast Festival of Ideas and Politics 2026 programme is available to view online via imaginebelfast.com.

I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism; I am not a member of any political party. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.