Alliance Party Conference – a heartfelt appeal for hope to prevail over fear amid tight margins in two elections next year #APNI2026

Party president David Alderdice opened proceedings with a call for members look forward with “hope not fear”. That’s the strapline that the party is using to externally frame their policies and values, speaking into local and global conflict and social divisions. But it also speaks loudly to the internal challenge of the upcoming local government and Assembly elections.

Maybe electioneering has totally changed, but the conference felt like a missed opportunity to spur unelected members on to get out and canvass an extra evening a week to secure, or even boost, the council representation in their areas, and to raise awareness of existing and potential MLAs who will be on the ballot in just under 14 months’ time. The leader’s words to “get out there and deliver it” lacked specificity. Particularly when it’s clear from the behaviour up on the hill that the election campaign is already well underway.

Alliance’s core values are perhaps most effectively lived out in local government where councillors can shape local delivery of services. It’s where political teeth are cut and future MLAs are developed. It’s where Alliance arguably underperformed in the last election. So it was surprising that more fuss wasn’t made of councils.

Having returned 6–8 MLAs to Stormont between 1996 and 2017 (with 6-seat constituencies for most of that period), Alliance more than doubled their representation in the 2022 election, jumping to 17 MLAs and making it the third largest party. Current polling suggests that Alliance’s share of the vote has dropped. The party are keen to stress that it’s only the poll on 6 May 2027 that matters.

But the party will also be aware that margins are incredibly tight with seven of their MLAs the last to be elected in their constituency. The party’s deputy leader Eóin Tennyson won his seat 376 votes ahead of a potential second Sinn Féin candidate in Upper Bann. In all but two constituencies (Belfast East and East Antrim) in which Alliance won a second seat, the candidate was elected fifth (Belfast South, Lagan Valley, North Down, and Strangford). That’s not always a sign of weakness: getting two candidates over the line in fourth and fifth place (like Belfast South) can be a great example of maximising your vote management. But a few hundred votes will likely decide whether these seats are retained in 2027.

Manchester mayor Andy Burnham had the largest audience of the day – most of the 338 seats were filled – for a speech in which he called for the reform of Westminster. Eóin Tennyson’s remarks as deputy leader touched on international issues that his leader then repeated. He took a swipe at UUP leader Jon Burrows, but otherwise avoided sliding into knockabout politics.

Naomi Long’s speech as party leader was regularly punctuated by applause. She spent time underlining the party’s international liberal values and celebrated the contribution of former members. She also warned that Alliance’s continued participation in the Executive was at risk if “our ability to deliver on key priorities is stymied by vetoes and frustrated by heel-dragging”.

Despite the stop/start nature of the conference agenda, party members seemed to enjoy the day which had plenty of opportunity for chat and catching up with old friends. Andy Burnham’s star turn impressed some and left others questioning why he had come. The conference buzz wasn’t electric, but a broad range of party faithful attended. One member described the day as “a wee oasis”: her political batteries had been recharged. The party will be hoping that that reaction is widespread.

– – – – –

Two parallel panels in the morning looked at online safety and building a shared society. The hall filled up (around 300 seated) for the noon appearance of Andy Burnham. The charismatic Mayor of Greater Manchester thanked the delegates for the warm welcome who chuckled when he quipped that “it’s nice to feel wanted by a political party”.

His pitch was that “the time has come for a cross-party campaign for the reform of Westminster”. He said that “the UK political system hasn’t worked for the north-west of England, and it hasn’t worked for Northern Ireland”. To achieve “a fairer and more functional country needs a political rewiring” that will “require us to join forces”.

“The cities along with western half of Great Britain … have been forged by many of the same influences as Belfast, Derry, Dublin” with a similar humour, and “all on the receiving end of governing mentality that treat some places as second class”.

He referenced the inquires into the Hillsborough disaster. “Power is not evenly distributed.” People in power “write their own rules”. He thanked Sorcha Eastwood for her support in Parliament for the Hillsborough Law private members bill aimed at enforcing a legal duty of candour on public authorities to be honest and transparent, aiming to prevent cover-ups following public disasters. References to good work by SDLP reps fell on deaf ears in the Alliance conference hall!

He asked how a train from Derry to Belfast “can take 2 hours 16 minutes and people do not rise up … at that inequality”. He argued that the First Past The Post system leaves millions unrepresented. The Commons whip system is designed to keep members in their place and within party tram lines. The UK is apparently only one of six countries in the world without a written constitution. He said that there was a chasm between the public and the politics at Westminster, a place where people don’t see things being fixed. When people give up on politics we are in dangerous territory.

Burnham’s asks included:

a system of proportional representation

take steps to create an elected House of Lords

reform the system of whips to put power in the hands of elected members

create a problem-solving political culture with cross-party working

introduce a written constitution as part of stamping out second class citizens and (following the German model) requiring equivalent living standards in regions

allow devolved nations and regions the greatest amount of power and funding

That, he said, would create a new politics.

Deputy leader Eóin Tennyson opened his speech with a quip that “as a lifelong Everton fan leading Greater Manchester, Andy [Burnham] is more than well equipped for a life in the Alliance Party. He knows what it’s like to be surrounded by two big teams that never got on and drape themselves in opposing colours, when all he really wants is to ignore their petty rivalry and get back into Europe.”

“I grew up in a very traditional working class Catholic family, on the shores of Lough Neagh just west of the River Bann. The grandson of Lough Neagh fishermen on both sides of my family, my dad worked as a bricklayer and my mum as a cleaner and a care worker.

“Did my parents think for a second when they voted for the Agreement, that all these years later, their son would be sitting in its institutions as an MLA? No. Did they expect someone from my background to be doing so as a member of the Alliance Party? Certainly not. Did they believe I would be doing so as Deputy Leader, working alongside a woman from loyalist inner East Belfast? Not unless they’d taken a hefty knock to the head.

“But it is the same values, the same principles, the same convictions and beliefs with which I was reared that have shaped my politics, and shaped me into the person that I am today.”

Tennyson commented on negativity within the political system …

“Conference, that sense of optimism in 1998 has slowly been replaced by a sense of hopelessness. We have a relative peace, but not the progress or prosperity that was promised. We have power shared-out, but not true power-sharing. We have a politics saturated with the past – but where the future never quite seems to arrive.

“The truth is, people tired of politics that stalls, delays, or even collapses when it’s needed most. They are weary of institutions which exist but do not excel to make their lives better. Tired of being told to lower their expectations, and of seeing the potential of this place held back by division, dysfunction and, increasingly, distraction.

“Amidst all of the negativity, it would be easy to a give in to counsel of despair. And whilst I share the public’s frustration at the pantomime politics– often starring Dame Jonathan Buckley. Whilst I share the anger at the opportunities of ’98 that have been squandered, the promises made to my generation which have been broken.

“I refuse to give myself over to despair, I choose to channel that frustration into hope. Not only because we have overcome bigger challenges before, but because when I look around this room I see people from different walks of life, from different backgrounds and different communities, who in different circumstances, for different reasons at different times and in different ways have all stepped forward.

“All motivated by that same desire and passion for a more united community and a better future for everyone who calls this place home – unionist, nationalist and those who don’t fit into either of those boxes.”

Referring to last summer’s race riots …

“In Northern Ireland, we are all too familiar with parties pandering to the extremes and peddling the politics of fear. In recent months, however, the old dog whistles we’re used have become whaling sirens. We face big challenges as a society, and they demand real, serious and often complex solutions. Instead, we get empty populism and hollow slogans: Take Back Control, Stop the Boats.

“Rhetoric that exploits grievance. That pits the weak against the vulnerable, the vulnerable against the marginalised, and the marginalised against the more marginalised. A contrived moral panic designed to cling to power, to scapegoat and distract from the failures of Brexit, austerity, and up-down, stop-go government. And Conference, as we know all to well that dangerous rhetoric has consequences on our streets.

“Of the 53 self-proclaimed defenders of women and girls who engaged in a race-based pogrom on the streets of Ballymena last summer, 36% had been previously reported for a domestic abuse offence. Conference, you cannot claim to care about violence against women and girls, when terrorising women and girls in their homes. You cannot claim to care about a housing crisis, whilst burning homes. You cannot claim to care about pressures on public services, while burning a leisure centre and attacking police officers.

“Whilst others equivocated, offering mealy mouthed condemnation, and or excuses about “legitimate concerns”, Alliance showed real leadership. Condemning not only the violent thuggery, but the poisonous racism that fuelled it.

“I am incredibly grateful to Sian Mulholland, who in the midst of that chaos was on the ground, reassuring members of our ethnic minority community, standing firmly with the victims – and even liaising with police to rescue one family who were trapped in their attic as rioters raged outside. She brought compassion, calm and courage when it mattered most. Conference, that is the difference Alliance makes. And to our friends, neighbours and colleagues right across Northern Ireland who have had to endure chants of ‘go home’ from racist thugs over the past year.”

Tennyson took a swipe at the new Ulster Unionist leader:

“Conference, the new leader of the Ulster Unionist Party has tried to lecture us about our priorities in the Executive and the Assembly. For those of you who are keen observers of Stormont, you will have seen that between his TikToks, Jon Burrows dedicate inordinate resources in his seven months as an MLA: to asking questions about missing koi carp, panda’s falling out of trees in Edinburgh Zoo, and a bee-keeper that doesn’t exist. Now we all love animals and care about their welfare, and I haven’t seen the Ulster Unionist’s priority list, but if those issues are at the top, heaven help those issues that fall further down the pecking order.”

On the need to reform Stormont:

“I am weary of successive UK Governments telling Alliance that we have won the academic argument on reform because this is not merely an academic exercise. Failure to act is ruining lives, eroding public confidence and jeopardising the Good Friday Agreement. Of course, the DUP and Sinn Féin, two parties obsessed with titles and dominance, will not surrender their vetoes easily. Others would have us settle for “keyhole” surgery, when the system is flatlining and in need of resuscitation. That is why we need both the UK and Irish Governments to be active and engaged in their role as co-guarantors, as they were in 1998, to press parties in the right direction. In December, for the first time in history, a majority of MLAs in the Assembly backed our call for both Governments to convene a process of reform in conjunction local parties.”

Party members rose to welcome Naomi Long onto the stage to strains of Something Real by indie band The Guest List. (She bought the bassist, her nephew, his first guitar!)

Long began by reflecting on Andy Burnham’s remarks.

“There are so many similarities between Belfast and Manchester and I think it’s so important that we build those linkages and that we learn from each other, but we share that ambition for our people in post-industrial communities where people still struggle to find their place, where people still struggle to find what the future will hold for them. We need to offer people hope and opportunity and it’s so important that we work together to do that.

“When it comes to reform of the institutions in Westminster – I know that Sorcha will recognise what I’m going to say – I used to feel a kind of sadness when we used to get up and we would debate Northern Ireland issues over the sound of shuffling people heading out the door. And it would end up being the Northern Ireland MPs largely talking to each other and a handful of ministers and shadow ministers who were forced to be there and were there for no other reason. I hope that will change. But I hope it will change for the good of everyone because I think the issues that effect us today will affect other communities tomorrow.

“And so when it comes to support for proportional representation in Westminster, we’re there. When it comes to an elected House of Lords, we are there. You cannot have too much democracy and we would really welcome working with you and with others to deliver it.”

She then returned to her prepared text.

“Conference, I am delighted to be here with you and to be able to spend time with people, who despite all of the negativity, turbulence and unpredictability of politics – whether international, national, or local – fundamentally share my own conviction that politics when done well can still be a force for good. People say many things about Alliance. Some of it good, some of it bad. Some of it true, much of it not. But one thing I have always said and which has continued to ring true over the years is that Alliance people are optimistic people. But more than that, we are people with conviction, who believe that public service is not about lobbing brickbats at our opponents in the chamber or producing clickbait TikTok content, but about actually improving the lives of the people we were elected to represent.

“Each year before conference I always find myself reflecting on my previous year’s speech and the time that has passed since – on our achievements, our successes, on the issues with which we have grappled and the challenges we have overcome. And as always, I did that in preparation for today.

“However, this year I was probably a little bit more reflective than usual. As some of you know 2026 will mark twenty-five years since I was first elected to public office, as a Councillor for the former Victoria Ward in East Belfast. Twenty-five years in politics gives you many things: Experience. Perspective. Some interesting anecdotes. And in some cases – grey hair and wrinkles – but enough about Michael!

“2026 also marks 20 years since I succeeded Eileen Bell as Deputy Leader and 10 since I succeed David Ford as leader. It is a privilege and an honour to be able to serve the Party at any time, but never more so than at a time when Alliance has experienced some of the most remarkable successes in our history, and to stand here today as leader of a party that is stronger than ever before.

“It’s said that a week is a long time in politics. Just imagine how long 25 years feels in Northern Ireland politics. During that time, as a Party we have also faced real challenges. Personally and politically. Moments when compromise was dismissed as weakness, or worse, treachery. Moments when cooperation was portrayed as naïve or foolish. Moments when standing for what we believed in felt like us standing alone. Moments when we were under attack. Whether verbally or in our homes and offices. But through all of it, we have remained wedded to one simple belief: that our future should be built on hope, not fear.”

Long looked back at how society has changed.

“Conference, sometimes in politics we spend so much time focused on the problems and the shortcomings of the present that we forget to acknowledge something important: how far this place has already come. The Belfast we meet in today is virtually unrecognisable from the one I grew up in in the 70s and 80s. I’ll leave you to work out old that makes me. A generation ago, the idea that people from different traditions would be in the same room discussing issues and debating policy, sharing power – sometimes – and governing together – occasionally – would have seemed impossible to many. And yet it is happening. And that progress did not happen because people chose fear. It happened because people chose hope.

“Politics in the 1990 and 2000s was marked by an optimism and generosity which is now sadly in short supply – eroded by repeated failures to fully realise the opportunities that could transform our community and people’s lives, and replaced by at best a weary cynicism and sometimes even despair.

“As someone who grew up during the Troubles, I will never take our progress as a society for granted, but equally I will also not stand by while others rest on their laurels or frustrate progress. Because today cooperation ought not to be remarkable: it is the least people should be able to expect from their representatives. Having an Executive and Assembly in place ought not to be the pinnacle of our achievements, but merely the base camp where we start the hard yards of transformation and delivery of our public services.

“And so I come to conference today, proud of all that this community and this party has achieved to date, but absolutely convinced that the journey is far from over and more confident than ever that Alliance is the party best placed to lead the way forward. Because Alliance is a party forged from hope in the darkest days of our past. Those founder members defied popular wisdom, transcending the idea that division and conflict are the inevitable consequence of difference and diversity and instead, forging a future which acknowledges and respects our differences, but embraces and champions our commonality.”

The party leader tackled questions about Alliance’s position in the polls and linked success at the ballot box with progressive change in society.

“Of course, there were many who told them in 1970 that this society was too divided, too embittered to work across traditional divides. But we proved them wrong. They then argued that power-sharing devolution between unionists and nationalists would be the death-knell for Alliance. But we proved them wrong. When it wasn’t, they then said we would always be marginal and pointless, never in government or at Westminster. But we proved them wrong. When we won in Westminster elections and entered government, they said we would never break the 10% barrier electorally. But we proved them wrong. Now, having done just that to become the 3rd largest party are saying our growth has plateaued. Did we entertain their counsel of doom before? No. Will we entertain it now? Hell, no.

“The Alliance Assembly election in 2022 was a fantastic result – I don’t deny that – electing our largest ever Assembly team: but our vote in the 2024 Westminster election not only elected Sorcha Eastwood but also saw our vote rise by a further 2%. Of course, there will always be those who seek to talk down our achievements or suggest that our progress is unsustainable. What they have failed to grasp every time is that Alliance success isn’t merely a party political phenomenon: it reflects the positive and progressive change happening in our society.

“Most people don’t go to sleep worried about the border or wake up in a cold sweat over the constitutional question. They just want to know their children will get the education and opportunities they deserve, that their community is safe, that they can pay the bills and that if they need healthcare, they can access it. Whilst much of our political discourse and commentary remains firmly tied up in the politics of the past, or on constitutional and cultural wrangles, more and more people here want to engage with politics focused on delivery, on ambition for their future and on empowering people to thrive. That’s our kind of politics, our values and our vision.”

She paid tribute to figures in the party who have died.

“So today I want to take a moment to reflect on some key people who passed away over the last year and who embody those values and that vision. Our former leader, Seán Neeson, or as most people remember him “Mr Carrickfergus”, was the embodiment of selfless leadership, courage and hope. For Seán, fairness, reconciliation and a shared future weren’t just political slogans on election leaflets; they were in his DNA. His leadership came at a pivotal moment for the party after the first Assembly elections. It would be fair to say that leadership was thrust upon him rather than sought by him. However, with his people skills and experience as Chief Whip, he navigated us through some of our party’s most difficult times.

“Back when I was an unelected, opinionated, young upstart, as opposed to an elected, opinionated and slightly older upstart, he appointed me to the first formal position I ever held in this party as part of the President’s Review, with Philip McGarry. That review set out the road map that stabilised the party and laid the foundations for today’s success.

“Originally, a schoolteacher in Larne, Seán served in the Prior Assembly in the 1980s, and was also a member of the Police Authority prior to the Patten reforms, roles which carried with them great personal risk. He also served as a councillor for Carrickfergus for 36 years, and in 1992, Seán finally got the job that he was born for as Mayor of Carrickfergus. Indeed, at the end of the night at an Alliance conference, you would often find Seán giving a spirited rendition of ‘Carrickfergus’ to the faithful.

“In 2024, Seán was well enough to join us at conference again, and even as he suffered with cancer, he never lost interest in Alliance, or indeed, his sense of humour. He rang me to check in just before the anniversary of Victory in Europe Day. He said that he was born exactly nine months to the day after victory in Europe was declared, so everyone knew how his parents had celebrated. In Sean, we have lost a part of our history, but I want to assure Seán’s wife, Carol, and the wider Neeson family, that his legacy continues to inspire us.

“Sadly, former Councillor, Mayor and Lagan Valley stalwart, Betty Campbell, also passed away just this week. The current Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh, Ald Amanda Grehan, who can’t be with us today, has asked me to place on record her personal gratitude to Betty, as a mentor and friend. Betty’s life was remarkable and defined by service. A proud member of Alliance from its early days, she believed deeply in the hopeful and inclusive vision it offered. Elected to Lisburn Borough Council in 1997 and serving as Deputy Mayor in 2001, Betty became the first female Mayor of the new Lisburn City Council a year later – a role she regarded as both an honour and a responsibility to represent the city she loved.

“Betty had a distinguished career in nursing with the Queen Alexandra’s Royal Army Nursing Corps, rising to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and receiving the Royal Red Cross from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in recognition of outstanding service. She later became one of the senior nursing advisers within the Department of Health. To those of us who knew her, she will always be remembered as a true lady; gracious and kind and an exemplary elected representative.

“And also this year, founder member, Robin Glendinning, passed away. Robin was the party’s full-time political organiser between 1973 and 1976, having given up his teaching career to build the party structures. At a time when hope was so scarce, he was willing to risk everything to ensure that Alliance would have a future. Outside politics, he had an active interest in the Irish language, history and was an award-winning playwright and poet. He leaves behind a rich legacy of which his family can be rightly proud. On behalf of conference, Will, we offer you and your family our condolences.

“When we gather at conference and look to the future of Alliance, it is good to remember that we are standing on the shoulders of giants. Our best tribute to Sean, to Betty, to Robin, and to the others known to each of us who have passed since last year, is to hold to our values and vision and build the shared future to which they were so committed.”

Long underlined the party’s international liberal values.

“Conference, we meet at a time of global uncertainty and turmoil. While there are those who would argue that we should simply ignore international affairs altogether, or others seek to view every international conflict through the lens of our local divisions, I believe that it is important that Alliance do speak up and speak out for the values that matter to us, whether at home and abroad: values of fairness, justice, lawfulness, respect and compassion.

“Whilst the events may take place thousands of miles from our shores, the shock waves they send impact us here. Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, and the ongoing conflict there, has not only impacted the people of the region but driven migration, pushed up the cost of food and energy and fostered global economic turbulence at a time when the UK was already struggling with its post-pandemic recovery and the effects of Brexit. The lack of meaningful sanctions for Russia’s flagrant and repeated breaches of international law have also paved the way for further illegal wars and made the world an altogether more dangerous place – underlining, once again, the importance of close trade, security and political ties with our European neighbours at a time when others couldn’t wait to sever them.

“The escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, with America and Israel waging a war of choice on Iran, also has serious implications of us all – not just on sky-rocketing oil prices for local families – but also with other countries who didn’t choose this fight, but are now forced to defend themselves from reprisals in its wake. Evil triumphs when good people do nothing so it is important that we do not stand silently by, however overwhelming all of this might be and however powerless we might feel in the face of it.

“We need to articulate that, just as it is possible both to agree that Hamas are a terrorist regime and that that Israeli government is engaged in genocide; it is equally possible to abhor the human rights abuses, murders and oppression of opponents by the Iranian regime whilst also acknowledging the recent military action by the US and Israel is contrary to international law, as are the random retaliatory strikes by Iran across the gulf and Eastern Mediterranean.

“We can acknowledge that the Maduro regime was destroying Venezuela whilst also recognising that his capture by the US was an egregious breach of democratic principles and international law.

“The demand that everyone should pick a side on such conflicts is both simplistic and crass: this isn’t some international sporting fixture. It’s not a game. Lives are at stake. The only side anyone ought to take is that of democracy, freedom, international law and human rights.

“Whilst others who would be irate to be called Irish at home will make their way to the White House to celebrate St Patrick’s Day, we will not be there. Conference, I am under no illusion that our absence will matter to Trump, but it matters to me. As someone who has championed human rights, equality, and inclusion, why would I want to be with someone who mocks the disabled and engages on race-baiting. As someone committed to tackling violence against women and girls, why would I want to spend time with the best friend of a sex trafficker who calls female journalists “Piggy”. As someone who believes in democracy, freedom and peace, why would I want to spend time with someone who threatens the global order and stability. And as someone whose family fought in the Second World War, why would I want to engage a man who so disgracefully disrespected war veterans and continues to threaten US traditional allies? Trump may not have standards: we do.

“Globally and domestically, what we’re increasingly seeing a politics defined by fear. Fear of change. Fear of difference. Fear of the future. And fear is a powerful force in politics because it is easy. It is easier to scare people than it is to inspire them. Easier to divide than to unite. Easier to blame than to build.

“Hope and fear may both be four letter words but they have a radically different meaning when it comes to how people do their politics. Fear has never built a stable society. Fear has never created opportunity. Fear tells us our neighbours are the problem. Hope calls on us to engage with our neighbours to find shared solutions.

“If there is one place in the world that understands the difference between those two ideas, it is right here. But far from learning from our past, I’d argue our own divisive politics provides a fertile soil for extremism, populism, grievance-farming and fear-mongering to take hold. Just look at the attempts to import US culture wars into our politics – issues that have little to do with the everyday lives of people here. Arguments designed not to solve problems—but to divide people. Debates framed not around evidence—but around outrage.”

Long addressed her party’s continued participation in the NI Executive:

“However, when I meet with people across Northern Ireland, I hear something very different. They aren’t interested in culture wars. They’re interested in being able to buy their own homes and pay their rent. They’re interested in hospital waiting lists coming down. They’re interested in safer communities. They’re interested in cleaner rivers and a thriving countryside. They’re interested in whether their children and grandchildren will have the opportunity to build a future here. And those are the questions politics should be answering and they are the questions on which Alliance is focused.

“And in that context it is worth reflecting on what it means for Alliance to be part of the Executive. Because our approach to government has always been clear. Power-sharing must mean sharing of responsibility. Sharing of leadership. And sharing the determination to make government work.

“And nowhere does this matter more than in our finances. I very much welcome the open book exercise which is going to take place with Treasury. We are funded below need and we should make no apology for saying so. But we also have to hold up our hands about the cost of division, and what we need to do to transform public services. We need our politics to be responsible and that has to be a collective effort. We can no longer be in a situation where parties threaten the stability of our institutions because they will not take responsibility for setting a budget. That has got to stop and it’s why the reform Eoín spoke of is so important.

“Because when our institutions collapse, ordinary people pay the price. It means stagnation. Missed opportunities and business and investors are left uncertain about the future. We are in government not because it’s easy, but because it matters. Hope in our politics as a force for good will be built through delivery.

“But I have also been clear that our participation in those institutions is based on a balance: yes, like everyone else we will have to compromise, but if we reach a point where our ability to deliver on key priorities is stymied by vetoes and frustrated by heel-dragging, then rest assured, we will take a different course. Our continued participation cannot simply be taken for granted.”

On the party’s two ministries and MP:

“In the Department of Justice, our focus has been on restoring trust in the institutions that protect our communities. That means tackling court delays, police officer numbers, and making sure victims are not left waiting years for justice. Investing in modernising our courts and digital justice systems. Strengthening protections for victims of crime and ensuring they are heard and supported within the criminal justice process. And continuing to support community safety initiatives that prevent crime before it happens. None of this makes for dramatic headlines but it really matters. […] Because justice built on trust gives communities confidence. Not fear.

“In the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, under the leadership of Andrew Muir, we are tackling one of the most complex challenges facing Northern Ireland: protecting our environment while sustaining rural livelihoods. That means action to improve water quality in our rivers and lakes. Delivering new environmental governance to tackle climate change. Supporting farmers as they adapt to a more sustainable future for agriculture. And perhaps the biggest challenge of all – convincing some of our political opponents that climate change is real, that we have to trust science, and that if we stop worshipping at the altar of fossil fuels, it won’t just stop the planet from burning – it’ll enhance our energy security and make living costs cheaper, too.

“But with integrity in his heart and a bowtie around his neck, Andrew is driven by that desire to create an inheritance for future generations. A future which is environmentally and economically sustainable and capable of supporting thriving rural communities. The landscapes of Northern Ireland are not simply part of our economy. They are part of our identity.

“Of course, it isn’t just in the Executive where we have been shaping that better future for the people we represent. I’m sure we can all agree that on the green benches at Westminster, our MP Sorcha Eastwood has brought energy, determination and a constructive voice to national politics. As well as a collection of colourful and rather snazzy handbags.

“Just this week, she’s been standing up for families across Northern Ireland when she was the first MP to raise the escalating cost of home heating oil with the Chancellor during questions and with the Prime Minister and Secretary of State when we met with them on Thursday. And she’s been tirelessly arguing for fair funding for our public services not least in the area closest to your own heart – rare blood cancers. Sorcha, we are hugely indebted to you and Dale for the sacrifices you’re making to represent Alliance, Northern Ireland and Lagan Valley in Westminster at this time and we wish you both good health and happiness as you continue to uphold the values that define this party with real genuine enthusiasm and passion. Just to add, we positioned you right beside me so if anyone clips any of the photographs, people out in the social media world won’t have carniptions over it!”

Back to the Assembly:

“In the Northern Ireland Assembly, our Assembly Team continue to focus on what people expect most from politics and to press for change through their committee work and private members bills. Championing reform of our health system to focus on preventative care, reduced hospital waiting lists and increased access to GP appointments. Ending segregation in our schools and expanding opportunities for every child. Strengthening our economy, promoting tourism and supporting the creative industries. Pressing for investment in our failing wastewater infrastructure and delivery of sustainable active travel. The people of Northern Ireland deserve institutions that work toward those goals every single day.

“It is a pleasure to lead a team of such talented and capable people and I want to thank you all for your commitment, diligence and friendship – you make the job of leadership so much easier. And a special thanks to Eoin as Deputy Leader and to our whips team for all your hard work over the last year – it is genuinely appreciated.”

On local government:

“And each day in Councils across Northern Ireland, Alliance councillors demonstrate at the most local level what practical, positive politics looks like. Protecting local green spaces and delivering cleaner streets. Supporting regeneration of town centres and high streets and small businesses. Enabling communities to access sport, culture and arts.

And yes, making sure the bins are collected on time! Including the grass recycling ones I know Michael has particularly championed!

“Often, our councillors are the first call people make when something goes wrong. And they carry the stories of those interactions in the community into council chambers every single day to help shape our cities, towns and villages of the future. That is public service at its most accessible and human.”

Alliance Mayors and deputy Mayors were thanked by name along with the contribution of constituency workers and assembly/headquarters staff.

“The volunteers who knock doors come rain, hail or shine (though mostly rain) – can you do anything about that, Andrew? The activists who deliver leaflets late into the evening and over the weekends. And those of you who have mastered the ultimate political skill of smiling warmly while a door is very slowly—and very decisively—closed in your face.

But you keep going. Because you believe in something bigger than one election. You believe in the future of this place.

“The next election may seem like a long time away but times flies when you’re having fun. Or participating in local politics! So in May 2027, people across Northern Ireland will once again choose the direction of our Assembly and our councils. And they will face a stark choice. Do we move forward? Or retreat into the politics of division? Do they choose hope or do they choose fear?

“Well, others have already been setting out their stall and it’s far from edifying. We’ve seen the usual deflection and distraction politics, ramping up with the deployment of culture war tactics; divisive populist rhetoric on immigration and integration; and the deliberate weaponising of our past and of people’s trauma.

“We in Alliance are not going to play that game, because none of it builds a better, more shared future for everyone: it delivers nothing of benefit and only fuels further conflict. Instead, as always, we will go to the electorate with a positive message, a message of hope. Not asking that they vote for us because the alternative is worse, but because of what we have delivered and what we are prioritising for the future.

“I want people to vote for Alliance, not out of fear of the alternative, but with hope at what we can actually achieve together. I want to demonstrate exactly what the best results we have ever had has been able to deliver for them, with a clear message that voting for more of us, will deliver more of that kind of progress for them, their families and their communities. Because Alliance offers something different. A politics that brings people together rather than dividing them. A politics that solves problems rather than exploiting or creating them. A politics that believes Northern Ireland’s future is bigger and brighter than the dark days of the past.

“Conference, when we talk about hope, we are talking about the Northern Ireland we can build together. A Northern Ireland where our children grow up learning with one another. Where young people believe they can build their future here. Where public services work. Where communities feel safe. Where our environment is protected. And where diversity is something to be embraced and celebrated as a strength, rather than feared and exploited as a cause of division.

“Because when others tell people to be afraid… when division feels easier than cooperation… and when hatred seems like the loudest voice in the room. We will offer something different as we have done since our foundation: Progress over division. Hope over fear. And a future that belongs to everyone and where everyone belongs. If that’s the future you want, Conference, then let’s get out there and deliver it.”

After lunch and a panel discussion about saving Lough Neagh, around seventy people remained in the hall for the first live-recording of an episode of the Stormont Sources podcast in conversation with party leader Naomi Long.

Alan Meban. Tweets as @alaninbelfast. Blogs about cinema and theatre over at Alan in Belfast. A freelancer who writes about, reports from, live-tweets and live-streams civic, academic and political events and conferences. He delivers social media training/coaching; produces podcasts and radio programmes; is a FactCheckNI director; a member of Ofcom’s Advisory Committee for Northern Ireland; and a member of the Corrymeela Community. alaninbelfast.blogspot.com