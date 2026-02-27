Green Party win Gorton and Denton by-election…

Many people think that Keir Starmer blocked Andy Burnham from running in the by-election because he did not want to face a leadership challenge from him. Now his decision will come back to haunt him, as Labour have lost the seat to the Green Party.

Some Labour MPs have been quick to put the boot into Starmer:

Blame for Labour’s defeat lies squarely with Keir Starmer and his clique. They put factional interests over having the candidate best placed to win, Andy Burnham. If Labour is to be the “Stop Reform” party, then the leadership must stop treating progressive voters with contempt… — Richard Burgon MP (@RichardBurgon) February 27, 2026

The winning candidate, Hannah Spencer, has made history as the first Green Party candidate to win a Westminster by-election. The 34-year-old said she’s worked as a plumber since she was 16, and during her victory speech, added she qualified as a plasterer two weeks ago. It will be a novelty having an MP who has had a real job and not just the usual ‘party researcher/aide’ route. Congratulations to her.

I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism; I am not a member of any political party. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.