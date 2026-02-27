Green Party win Gorton and Denton by-election…

Many people think that Keir Starmer blocked Andy Burnham from running in the by-election because he did not want to face a leadership challenge from him. Now his decision will come back to haunt him, as Labour have lost the seat to the Green Party.

Some Labour MPs have been quick to put the boot into Starmer:

The winning candidate, Hannah Spencer, has made history as the first Green Party candidate to win a Westminster by-election. The 34-year-old said she’s worked as a plumber since she was 16, and during her victory speech, added she qualified as a plasterer two weeks ago. It will be a novelty having an MP who has had a real job and not just the usual ‘party researcher/aide’ route. Congratulations to her.

