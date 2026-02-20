Do our MLAs deserve a £14,000 pay rise?

| Readers 1218
a person stacking coins on top of a table
Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash

From the Irish News:

Stormont MLAs could receive a 27% pay rise under a proposal from a new independent pay body. The Independent Remuneration Board has made a determination to increase annual salaries for the politicians from £53,000 to £67,200 – a bump of 26.8%. The board has also introduced new measures to provide for a reduction in MLA salaries should the institutions collapse again.

Alan Lowry, the chairperson of the new IRB said the decision to uplift salaries was part of a process to introduce a level of pay “which fairly reflects the complexity and importance of their work”. He said that MLAs salaries had only increased by 8% since 2016, in comparison with 25% at Westminster.

Our MLAs are in a tricky position. The view of most of the public will be that the Assembly is utterly useless, and none of them deserves a pay rise. On the other hand, being a politician is a difficult job, and you have to attract people to the role. Is it their fault they are stuck in a useless system? To which the answer is, well, the big two parties can choose to change the system and work better together for all our sakes, but they don’t.

Discover more from Slugger O'Toole

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Recent posts

Brian O'Neill

Open Sunday – discuss what you like…

Brian O'Neill

Open sunday – politics free zone…

Arnold Carton

Looking for Lundy

We are reader supported. Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger. While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation