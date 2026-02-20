Do our MLAs deserve a £14,000 pay rise?

Stormont MLAs could receive a 27% pay rise under a proposal from a new independent pay body. The Independent Remuneration Board has made a determination to increase annual salaries for the politicians from £53,000 to £67,200 – a bump of 26.8%. The board has also introduced new measures to provide for a reduction in MLA salaries should the institutions collapse again.
Alan Lowry, the chairperson of the new IRB said the decision to uplift salaries was part of a process to introduce a level of pay “which fairly reflects the complexity and importance of their work”. He said that MLAs salaries had only increased by 8% since 2016, in comparison with 25% at Westminster.
Our MLAs are in a tricky position. The view of most of the public will be that the Assembly is utterly useless, and none of them deserves a pay rise. On the other hand, being a politician is a difficult job, and you have to attract people to the role. Is it their fault they are stuck in a useless system? To which the answer is, well, the big two parties can choose to change the system and work better together for all our sakes, but they don’t.
I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism; I am not a member of any political party. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.
