The Case for a Southern Forum on Irish Unity…

On the eve of Ireland’s presidential election in October Kevin Rafter, professor of political communication at Dublin City University, came up with a good idea. He urged the new president to “convene a forum to examine the positives and negatives of unity for the Irish Republic itself, a debate that has not commenced.”

I think it unlikely that President Catherine Connolly will displease her Sinn Fein backers by taking action on such an idea. Sinn Fein don’t want an open forum to discuss what significant changes are needed in the South to make the idea of unity more palatable to unionists; they want a Citizens Assembly with one outcome, unity, and nothing upsetting to their base in both jurisdictions (and to people in South generally): no changed flag, no changed anthem, no rejoining the Commonwealth, no new constitutional clause recognising the British identity of the unionist minority and offering them protection for their British and Orange culture. They don’t want a debate on people paying more taxes and receiving reduced public services in a united Ireland.

Take one of these items: rejoining the Commonwealth. 29 years ago President Mary Robinson, addressing the Merriman Summer School in County Clare, asked people to consider their reaction to the proposition that Ireland should rejoin the Commonwealth. She stressed that she was not posing the question as a political issue, but in the context of Irish people’s continuing insecurity about their identity.

“I think it is a good way of assessing the insecurities that we still have after 75 years – the lack of a firm sense of ourselves, so that we cannot address that question without a great deal of hesitation and emotion and conflicting views and no clear lines of direction,” she said.

The very idea of rejoining the modern successor of the hated British empire we fought so hard to leave is an outrage to many people in the republic. When a group of ordinary women were interviewed by UCD politics professor Jennifer Todd recently about changing symbols like the flag and anthem to help bring about Irish unity, they responded “intuitively, emotionally and forcefully”, answering ‘No, no, no, no’. When asked about joining the Commonwealth, they said it was like ‘spitting on your ancestors’ graves for everything that they fought for’. However once they heard their own conversation, they pulled back: at the end of the 90 minute focus group, participants were saying “sure that’s never going to work’, ‘we have to be more open minded, ready for some change as well.” Those two contradictory responses reveal both unchanging gut republicanism and a confused openness to the need for change.

Nearly three decades further on, and with the ‘Troubles’ in the North largely ended by the Good Friday Agreement, the possibility of re-joining the Commonwealth as a gesture that might make unionists look a little more kindly at a united Ireland is rarely even raised in discussions about unity in the Republic. In an ARINS/Irish Times opinion poll in December 2021, 71% of people said they would not accept rejoining the Commonwealth to help accommodate unionists in a ‘new’ Ireland. In the same poll 79% said they would not accept higher taxes; 79% less money for public services; 77% a new flag; and 72% a new anthem.

I had asked in an Irish Times column after President Robinson’s speech: “What price are we in the Republic prepared to pay for the beginning of lasting peace and harmony on this island? Not a very high price, I suspect. It’s a debate I’ve not heard yet so I don’t know. I wonder if people in the Republic feel they are so little part of the problem that they don’t have to make any sacrifices for peace. If that’s the majority opinion, let’s hear it. But at least let’s start a debate about what contribution, if any, the citizens of this Republic think they should make to the cause of peace in the North.” Replace ‘peace in the North’ with ‘Irish unity’ and you have the present situation.

Former SDLP leader Mark Durkan has a slightly different take on this. He said in an interview last year that successive Irish governments had made a mistake in not developing Article 3 of the post-1998 Constitution: “It is the firm will of the Irish Nation, in harmony and friendship, to unite all the people who share the territory of the island of Ireland, in all the diversity of their identities and traditions, recognising that a united Ireland shall be brought about only by peaceful means with the consent of a majority of the people, democratically expressed, in both jurisdictions in the island.”

I believe it is that core phrase “in harmony and friendship” which particularly needs to be further developed. Durkan suggested that “perhaps the best way to take these matters forward would be if the Irish government did something like reconvene the Forum for Peace and Reconciliation, or another body like it, but specifically with the idea of developing new understandings and appreciation in relation to Article 3.” He said that the 1994-1996 forum had allowed the parties and people involved to get away from fixed positions and to be creative and future-looking. Such a body could help to ensure that “thinking becomes less partisan, because it is shared, where it is informed and stimulated by other parties’ opinions and by expert opinion.” Civic unionists, if not political unionists, were part of that sharing, as they were in the New Ireland Forum in 1983-1984.

A new 26-county forum as suggested by Professor Rafter could examine other factors affecting opinion in the South on the unity issue. For example, has there been a new upsurge of nationalism in the republic that would make it increasingly difficult to sell major compromises on the flag, the anthem, Commonwealth membership, special arrangement for Northern unionists and so on? Is the renewed interest in the Irish language, especially among young people, evidence of that new nationalism? The huge success of the Irish-speaking, republican-inclined Belfast rap group Kneecap would suggest that it is. The big vote for President Catherine Connolly, with her passionate adherence to the language and to Irish neutrality, is another straw in the wind. During a recent discussion I had with Trinity College Dublin politics students, they agreed that there was a renewed pride in Irish identity among young people, and were uneasy about bringing “British colonisers” (i.e. Northern unionists) into a united Ireland.

Another issue that could be discussed in such a forum is the views on unity of the more than 20% of people in the Republic who are foreign born. “They will have identities that do not align themselves with traditional Green/Orange, Protestant/Catholic or British/Irish binaries. They will be looking not for historic vindication or vengeance, but for better futures for themselves and their children,” wrote Fintan O’Toole and Sam McBride in their recent book For and Against a United Ireland. Let us hear from their representatives at the proposed forum.

Of course, the issues facing the integration of Northern unionists into a ‘new Ireland’ in “harmony and friendship” can simply be ignored. I sometimes suspect that many people in the South believe that with the rapidly increasing population of the island, the unionist minority in a united Ireland will only be a little over 10%, and therefore there is no need for any major compromises to attract them in. They will just have to ‘like it or lump it’ if and when a Border poll delivers that unity.

These are all issues that are rarely discussed in the Republic, including in the media. Are they discussed on social media? I simply don’t know: I’m a man of a certain age who does not use social media very often. What I do know – and agree with – is what O’Toole and McBride recommend in their scrupulously balanced treatment of the pluses and minuses of unity: it would be unwise to hold a Border poll “for a considerable period because even nationalist politicians are for now mostly engaging with the issue rhetorically”.

Let us, the politicians and people of the Republic, use that period well by setting up a forum to discuss these existential issues, and – in doing so – begin to get the often complacent nationalists of the present republic used to the idea that they too will have to make compromises if the ‘new Ireland’ is going to be a harmonious and – as far as possible – an undivided society. To quote O’Toole and McBride again: the outcome of a Border poll “will be determined by the growing number of people who are open to persuasion. The open-minded will not be swayed by slogans or appeals to tribal solidarity. They will want good answers to hard questions. Both sides will have to be prepared to make arguments based on facts about the present and realistic projections about the future.” Let us hear those facts, arguments and projections in a new government-established forum in Dublin.

This article first appeared in the 500th issue of the Belfast magazine Fortnight. This independent magazine of politics and the arts has been published, with a couple of short breaks, since 1970. I was its editor from 1981 to 1985.

Andy Pollak retired as founding director of the Centre for Cross Border Studies in July 2013 after 14 years. He is a former religious affairs correspondent, education correspondent, assistant news editor and Belfast reporter with the Irish Times.