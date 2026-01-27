Storm Chandra batters Ireland with high winds and rain…

If you have been brave enough to open the curtains, you may have noticed that it’s a bit wet and windy outside. The weather forecast says it’s 5 degrees, but the feels-like temperature is minus 7. Ouch! A day for staying in front of the fire, or for those of us without open fires, sticking one of those fireplace videos on YouTube on the TV.
It has been a ridiculously wet past few weeks. When I go for my stroll around the park, the poor old grass is completely saturated, and the ground can’t hold any more water.
It’s a day for drinking tea and reading a good book. Stay safe.
I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism; I am not a member of any political party. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.
Discover more from Slugger O'Toole
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.