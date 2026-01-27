Storm Chandra batters Ireland with high winds and rain…

water droplets on clear glass
Photo by Max Bender on Unsplash

If you have been brave enough to open the curtains, you may have noticed that it’s a bit wet and windy outside. The weather forecast says it’s 5 degrees, but the feels-like temperature is minus 7. Ouch! A day for staying in front of the fire, or for those of us without open fires, sticking one of those fireplace videos on YouTube on the TV.

It has been a ridiculously wet past few weeks. When I go for my stroll around the park, the poor old grass is completely saturated, and the ground can’t hold any more water.

It’s a day for drinking tea and reading a good book. Stay safe.

