Record snow falls in Russia…

| Readers 0
focused photo of a snow flake
Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash

As you know, life can grind to a halt here when we get an inch of snow, so spare a thought for the people of Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula. They have had the biggest snowfall in 60 years, creating vast ‌drifts several metres tall that have blocked building entrances and buried ‌cars. Some of the videos are extraordinary.

 

Discover more from Slugger O'Toole

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Recent posts

Obelisk

Trump In His Pomp

Obelisk

The Viceroyalty of Gaza

Brian O'Neill

Open Sunday – discuss what you like…

We are reader supported. Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger. While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation