Cara Hunter MLA shows the way by quitting X…

From the Beltel:

An MLA is quitting the social media site X amid a row over an artificial intelligence tool linked to the platform which has been used to digitally undress people. Cara Hunter – who was previously the victim of a fake pornographic video – said she could not “in good conscience” continue to post on the app. She said it had shown “complete negligence in protecting women and children online”. X, formerly known as Twitter, was bought by the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, in 2022.

However, it is at the centre of a growing controversy after its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot Grok digitally undressed people without their consent when tagged beneath images posted on the platform. X has now limited the use of this image function to those who pay a monthly fee. Downing Street said the change was “insulting” to victims of sexual violence, with some MPs pledging to quit the platform.