Wishing you all a happy New Year. I always love this quote from Enver Hoxha, the Albanian Stalinist dictator, who said in his New Year’s message in 1967:

“This year will be harder than last year. On the other hand, it will be easier than next year.”

That one always makes me laugh, and let’s face it, when you cover Northern Ireland politics, you need a sense of humour.

How was your Christmas? Do you have any resolutions for the New Year? Or any goals?

This is an open post so feel free to discuss whatever you like.

