Have any of you lot got Justin McNulty MLA’s phone?

A bizarre exchange in the Assembly on Monday. From Hansard:

Mr McNulty: On a point of order, Madam Principal Deputy Speaker. Who nicked my phone? Madam Principal Deputy Speaker: Sorry? Mr McNulty: Who nicked my phone? Somebody has stolen my phone. Madam Principal Deputy Speaker: We will get Building Services to try to find out who nicked your phone. A Member: There is a phone sitting there. Is that it? Mr McNulty: Yeah. It’s been some joker. Some Shinner joker. Good one, lads.

Here is the video:

We really do have some pathetic people running the country. "Who nicked my phone?" – MLA Justin McNultypic.twitter.com/yYhVBeYyqz — Phil (@icedcoffee) September 23, 2025

I know we can all become very attached to our digital devices, but you would think a simpler solution would have been to ask one of his colleagues to ring it. Or use the Find My Phone feature that comes with Android and Apple phones. I suggest Justin ask Santa for a smartwatch for Christmas. My Apple Watch has a cool feature that allows me to get it to ring my phone; it even tells me the direction and location of my phone. Very handy.

