Have any of you lot got Justin McNulty MLA’s phone?

A bizarre exchange in the Assembly on Monday. From Hansard:
Mr McNulty: On a point of order, Madam Principal Deputy Speaker. Who nicked my phone?
Madam Principal Deputy Speaker: Sorry?
Mr McNulty: Who nicked my phone? Somebody has stolen my phone.
Madam Principal Deputy Speaker: We will get Building Services to try to find out who nicked your phone.
A Member: There is a phone sitting there. Is that it?
Mr McNulty: Yeah. It’s been some joker. Some Shinner joker. Good one, lads.
Here is the video:
I know we can all become very attached to our digital devices, but you would think a simpler solution would have been to ask one of his colleagues to ring it. Or use the Find My Phone feature that comes with Android and Apple phones. I suggest Justin ask Santa for a smartwatch for Christmas. My Apple Watch has a cool feature that allows me to get it to ring my phone; it even tells me the direction and location of my phone. Very handy.
I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism; I am not a member of any political party. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.
