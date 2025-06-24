Michael Bloomberg – ‘Brexit the stupidest thing any country has ever done’…

"Transforming Transportation with World Bank Group President Dr. Jim Yong Kim and New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg." by World Bank Photo Collection is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

From RTÉ News:

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg has told an audience in Dublin that Brexit was the single stupidest thing any country has ever done, adding that “it’s hard to believe how they did it.”

Mr Bloomberg was addressing a conference entitled ‘The Bloomberg Advantage: Future of Finance in Ireland’ which was held in Bloomberg’s Dublin offices.

Ireland has benefited from Brexit,” Mr Bloomberg said.

He also made reference to the economic relationship between Ireland and the US.

“Ireland is now writing a new chapter in its history, and the roles are being increasingly reversed.”

“Ireland is the one that’s growing, and America is the one that’s worried about growth,” he added.

