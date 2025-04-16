The rain in Spain, falls mainly on the people…

If you were one of the thousands who packed your bags for Spain this Easter hoping for sun, sea and sangria, you probably ended up stuck in your hotel rather than sunning yourself on the beach. Spain’s normally reliable spring sunshine was nowhere to be seen. Instead, parts of the country were battered by torrential rain, snow in the north, and even red weather alerts. Traditional processions were cancelled, tourists were soaked, and beach holidays turned into soggy city breaks.

But this isn’t just about a few spoiled holidays. Spain’s Easter deluge is part of a broader pattern of weather chaos that’s becoming harder to ignore. Climate change is shifting what we thought we could count on — and Southern Europe’s dependable spring sun might be one of the casualties. You might remember there was also severe flooding in Spain over the last few years. If this becomes a regular thing, it will have significant consequences for infrastructure, insurance, etc.

According to local reports, places like Valencia and Andalusia experienced rainfall levels well above seasonal norms. The Spanish state weather agency issued multiple alerts across the country, and some areas saw flooding and travel disruption. For a country where tourism makes up more than 12% of GDP, this kind of unpredictability can affect an important industry.

The Canary Islands saw particularly extreme conditions. On Saturday, parts of the region were hit by an intense downpour that dumped over 100 litres of rain per square metre in just two hours — more than the area typically receives in an entire year. Roads were submerged, cars stranded, and several hotels left without power. Meanwhile, holidaymakers in Majorca and Ibiza were placed on high alert, with forecasts warning of heavy rain and hail in the wake of the severe weather in Lanzarote.

So what does this mean going forward? For holidaymakers, it’s a reminder that even the most ‘safe bet’ destinations can throw up surprises. For the tourism industry, it’s a warning shot that seasonal patterns are no longer as reliable as they once were. And for all of us, it’s another piece in the puzzle of a climate system that seems increasingly out of whack.

So next time you’re packing your bags for a sunshine break, maybe slip in a raincoat—and start asking some bigger questions about the climate roulette we’re all experiencing.

"Spain Island" A 2-hour deluge flooded #Lanzarote, turning streets into rivers, submerging homes, sweeping bins & overwhelming sewers with a foul stench. Arrecife & nearby towns got up to 60 litres/m² of rain, while other island areas stayed dry. pic.twitter.com/AR4dwgzalN — BreakinNewz (@BreakinNewz01) April 13, 2025

