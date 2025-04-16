The rain in Spain, falls mainly on the people…

| Readers 1911
A woman walking in the rain with an umbrella
Photo by Lala Azizli on Unsplash

If you were one of the thousands who packed your bags for Spain this Easter hoping for sun, sea and sangria, you probably ended up stuck in your hotel rather than sunning yourself on the beach. Spain’s normally reliable spring sunshine was nowhere to be seen. Instead, parts of the country were battered by torrential rain, snow in the north, and even red weather alerts. Traditional processions were cancelled, tourists were soaked, and beach holidays turned into soggy city breaks.

But this isn’t just about a few spoiled holidays. Spain’s Easter deluge is part of a broader pattern of weather chaos that’s becoming harder to ignore. Climate change is shifting what we thought we could count on — and Southern Europe’s dependable spring sun might be one of the casualties. You might remember there was also severe flooding in Spain over the last few years. If this becomes a regular thing, it will have significant consequences for infrastructure, insurance, etc.

According to local reports, places like Valencia and Andalusia experienced rainfall levels well above seasonal norms. The Spanish state weather agency issued multiple alerts across the country, and some areas saw flooding and travel disruption. For a country where tourism makes up more than 12% of GDP, this kind of unpredictability can affect an important industry.

The Canary Islands saw particularly extreme conditions. On Saturday, parts of the region were hit by an intense downpour that dumped over 100 litres of rain per square metre in just two hours — more than the area typically receives in an entire year. Roads were submerged, cars stranded, and several hotels left without power. Meanwhile, holidaymakers in Majorca and Ibiza were placed on high alert, with forecasts warning of heavy rain and hail in the wake of the severe weather in Lanzarote.

So what does this mean going forward? For holidaymakers, it’s a reminder that even the most ‘safe bet’ destinations can throw up surprises. For the tourism industry, it’s a warning shot that seasonal patterns are no longer as reliable as they once were. And for all of us, it’s another piece in the puzzle of a climate system that seems increasingly out of whack.

So next time you’re packing your bags for a sunshine break, maybe slip in a raincoat—and start asking some bigger questions about the climate roulette we’re all experiencing.

Discover more from Slugger O'Toole

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Recent posts

Brian O'Neill

The rain in Spain, falls mainly on the people…

Brian O'Neill

The simple power of asking obvious questions…

Soapbox

From Trade War to Real War? Understanding the Risks of U.S.-China Conflict…

We are reader supported. Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger. While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation