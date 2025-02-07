Six Nations Round 2

Scotland vs. Ireland Sunday 15.00 RTE

Head Coach Simon Easterby has made three changes to the team for the Scotland match. Peter O’Mahony replaces Ryan Baird at 6, with Baird displacing |Iain Henderson on the bench, while Henshaw rotates with Ringrose at 13. This means there is no Ulster player in the match day squad. Henshaw seems to be regarded as a better bet to stop Scotland’s hat-trick hero against Italy, Huw Jones, from getting to the try line again. Prendergast holds off the challenge of Crowley for the 10 shirt and will be up against the likely Lions first choice 10 in Finn Russell. The comparison should be instructive.

O’Mahony is doubtless included for his experience – he has been on the winning side for 12 of his 13 matches against Scotland and the only time he lost was in 2013 – and because of his skills at the breakdown, where Scotland tend to focus much of their attention. But the replacement of Baird and Ringrose also increases the average age of the starting XV from 30 for the England match to 30.3 against Scotland. With an average of 52 caps, this must make the team one of the oldest and most experienced to ever represent Ireland. The bench is of similar average age and experience.

Scotland make three changes in their starting XV, with ex-Ulster Prop Rory Sutherland rotating with Pierre Schoeman at loose head, Tom Jordan rotating with Stafford McDowell at 12, and Jack Dempsey rotating with Jamie Richie in the back row. Sam Skinner comes onto the bench in a 6:2 split with Jamie Dobie replacing George Horne and covering the wing positions as well. The Scottish starting XV is also very experienced, with an average of 46 caps to Irelands 52, but their bench only averages 22 caps to Ireland’s 55. Let’s hope the Ireland bench can make a decisive impact once again.

Ireland team to play Scotland: Hugo Keenan; Mack Hansen, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher, Finlay Bealham; James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris. Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, Thomas Clarkson, Ryan Baird, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, Garry Ringrose

Scotland team to play Ireland: Blair Kinghorn; Darcy Graham, Huw Jones, Tom Jordan, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell (co-capt), Ben White; Rory Sutherland, Dave Cherry, Zander Fagerson; Jonny Gray, Grant Gilchrist; Matt Fagerson, Rory Darge (co-captain), Jack Dempsey. Replacements: Ewan Ashman, Pierre Schoeman, Will Hurd, Sam Skinner, Gregor Brown, Jamie Ritchie, Jamie Dobie, Stafford McDowall

—oo0oo—

England vs. France Saturday 16.45 Virgin Media

England have named a XXIII man squad without a bad player, but with little world class talent either. France, on the other hand, have Dupont, Ramos, Penaud, Bielle-Biarrey, Meafou and Alldritt – all with a claim to being among the best in the world in their positions, with Dupont having a claim to being the best rugby player ever.

England have claimed Dupont is human, while his Toulouse team mates have taken to calling him the Martian because of his superhuman exploits. England will no doubt make life hard for France for at least part of the match, but it is difficult to see them holding out for the full 80. Marcus Smith is a very good out half, but is he a great full back? Will the English defence, which leaked 4 tries to Ireland, be able to stop France at least matching that score?

ENGLAND: M Smith; T Freeman, O Lawrence, H Slade, O Sleightholme; F Smith, A Mitchell; E Genge, L Cowan-Dickie, W Stuart; M Itoje (capt), G Martin; T Curry, B Earl, T Willis. Replacements: J George, F Baxter, J Heyes, O Chessum, C Cunningham-South, B Curry, H Randall, E Daly.

FRANCE: T Ramos; D Penaud, P Barassi, Y Moefana, L Bielle-Biarrey; M Jalibert, A Dupont (capt); J Baptiste Gros, P Mauvaka, U Atonio; A Roumat, E Meafou; F Cros, P Boudehent, G Alldritt. Replacements: J Marchand, C Baille, G Colombe, H Auradou, M Guillard, O Jegou, N Le Garrec, E Gailleton.

—oo0oo—

Italy vs. Wales Saturday 14.15 Virgin Media

Italy, who failed to stop Scotland in their tracks seem to have an altogether easier task at home against a very ordinary looking Wales side, featuring Taulupe Falatau (34) for the first time since the World Cup. It’s hard to see many of the Wales XXIII getting into any other 6 Nations national side. Some have not even been particularly good for their own clubs.

The Italian side, on the other hand, have a springling of players from successful French clubs and a backbone of players from an increasingly competitive Benetton side. They are a pretty settled side at this stage and should have the cohesion and class to put this Welsh side away in front of their home crowd.

ITALY: T Allan; A Capuozzo, I Brex, T Menoncello, M Ioane; P Garbisi, M Page-Relo; D Fischetti, G Nicotera, S Ferrari; N Cannone, F Ruzza; S Negri, M Lamaro (capt), L Cannone. Replacements: G Lucchesi, L Rizzoli, M Riccioni, D Lamb, M Zuliani, R Vintcent, A Garbisi, J Trulla.

WALES: L Williams; T Rogers, N Tompkins, E James, J Adams; B Thomas, T Williams; G Thomas, E Lloyd, H Thomas; W Rowlands, D Jenkins; J Botham, J Morgan (capt), T Faletau. Replacements: E Dee, N Smith, K Assiratti, F Thomas, A Wainwright, R Williams, D Edwards, B Murray.

—oo0oo—

Scotland u.20 versus Ireland u. 20 Saturday 19.45. RTE2

Ireland have another two injuries to add to an already lengthy injury list but should be too strong for a Scotland side which lost to Italy 22-10 at home last week. Billy Bohan replaces Alex Usanov at loosehead and Daniel Green, normally a 10, replaces comes in at fullback for Charlie Molony who switches to the right wing in place of the injured Derry Moloney. Having struggled against a huge England side, this is Ireland’s opportunity to re-discover their mojo.

Ireland Under-20: D Green (QUB); C Molony (UCD), G O’Leary Kareem (UCC), C Fahy (Clontarf), C Mangan (Blackrock College); S Wisniewski (Old Belvedere), C Logan (QUB); B Bohan (Galway Corinthians), H Walker (QUB), A Mullan (Blackrock College); M Ronan (Old Wesley), B Corrigan (Old Wesley); M Foy (UCC), B Power (Galwegians), É McCarthy (Galwegians, capt). Replacements: C Magee (Banbridge), P Moore (Blackrock College), T McAllister (Ballynahinch), D Walsh (Terenure College), O Minogue (Shannon), W Wootton (Sale Sharks), D Hicks (Garryowen), E Smyth (Cork Constitution).

Frank Schnittger is the author of Sovereignty 2040, a future history of how Irish re-unification might work out. He has worked in business in Dublin and London and, on a voluntary basis, for charities in community development, education, restorative justice and addiction services. www.eurotrib.com