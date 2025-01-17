What Was it All For?

So, some four hundred and sixty-eight days since the October 7th atrocity, Israel’s security cabinet has approved a ceasefire deal that may at last lead to an end to Israel’s revenge on Gaza. I use the term revenge deliberately of course, because with a very rough estimation of some sixty-five thousand people dead as per recent reports which, if borne out, would represent 3% of Gaza’s pre-war population (the vast majority of whom were civilians) and with the territory comprehensively razed to the ground, revenge seems to have been the dominant motive.

When Joe Biden visited Israel in the immediate aftermath of the October 7th attacks, he specifically warned Israelis not to allow rage to consume them as it had the US following the September 11th attacks in 2001.

“Justice must be done,” Biden said. “But I caution that, while you feel that rage, don’t be consumed by it. After 9/11, we were enraged in the United States. While we sought justice and got justice, we also made mistakes.”

In what proved to be a theme of the entire conflict though, the Israeli government ignored him. The deal that Hamas and Israel are on the verge of implementing is essentially the same plan Biden put forward late last May at which point at least thirty-five thousand Palestinians had been killed according to official estimates and the official figure today is that some forty-six thousand people have died (though as mentioned earlier, this is a likely a huge undercount) meaning at least eleven thousand more people have died since then due to Biden’s failure to persuade the two parties to end their hostilities earlier. We will debate for a very long time to come how much Biden’s refusal to use his influence to rein in Israel’s onslaught hurt both him and the Democratic party during the November 2024 election but what I would argue is that it represents a huge stain on his already compromised legacy.

We were also treated to the spectacle of Biden attempting to claim the credit for the ceasefire without giving credit to Trump, though most observers seem to be in agreement that Trump’s imminent return to the White House was a decisive factor in convincing both Hamas and Netanyahu to agree to the deal (though lest anyone think Biden was being uniquely graceless in attempting to deny Trump credit, the man himself similarly claims that this outcome was entirely down to him). This particular spat comes across as unedifying given the sheer carnage that has been wrought of course though Biden may come off the worse given that as the actual President he could have taken active steps to force a ceasefire earlier and chose not to.

Still, while I believe everyone who has been watching this conflict with the expression of frozen horror it deserves will think that the ceasefire is far, far too late, I would argue that they are thankful it is here at all. Now, we have to sift through the rubble, both metaphorical and actual rubble.

The shockwaves from the conflict have already changed the Middle East. Iran of course has proven to be the biggest loser with the devastation of their once-vaunted Axis of Resistance, their humiliation at being unable to physically retaliate against Israel (their missile barrages were visually spectacular but ultimately ineffectual) and Israeli responses actively degrading their own defenses to the point that their highly prized nuclear and energy producing assets are heavily exposed. There is clearly a temptation for the Israelis to deliver a knockout blow against the Islamic Republic which they may yet deliver on.

As Iran has retreated, Türkiye is now in the ascendant. Iran and Türkiye have a long, long history of mutual animosity relatively unknown in the West. This lead to the contesting of the territory between them with multiple wars being fought between the Ottoman and Safavid Empires from the early sixteenth to the early nineteenth centuries so it should be unsurprising that as the successor state to the later declines, the successor state to the former rises. Nowhere of course has this been more visible than in the collapse of the Assad regime in Syria, where the former Iranian client state has been replaced by one far more amenable to Ankara than Tehran. Türkiye under Erdogan is no friend of Israel, but it is a far less antagonistic opponent. When you factor in that Hezbollah has been shattered, Israel has scored a remarkable victory. Not quite a complete re-shaping of the Middle East, but enough facts on the ground have been changed for the Israelis to feel that they have come out on top.

It is when you move to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict itself however that the picture becomes murkier.

Hamas had multiple goals in launching the October 7th attacks.

Firstly, it sought to derail Israel’s normalisation with the Arab world that was taking place without solving the Palestinian question. In this, it succeeded, as Saudi Arabia has stated it will not recognise Israel without a pathway to a Palestinian state. Whether this approach survives in the years to come is debatable, particularly with the transactionally focused diplomacy that Trump loves, but for now there is no reasonable chance that normalisation will proceed.

Secondly, it sought to provoke Israel into a bloody overreaction that would lead to an international backlash and degrade Israel’s legitimacy. In this they probably succeeded too well. Israel’s reaction was likely far greater than Hamas anticipated. And while Israel has suffered diplomatically as a result, it does beg the question of what exactly that means. We are entering an era with a more unstable world where great powers act as they will and smaller ones suffer as they must, a reversion to how things were in past centuries wherein the rule-based global order becomes increasingly ineffectual. There is a cost to Israel, but Israel has seemed willing to bear it.

Thirdly, it sought hostages it could trade for Palestinian prisoners as they had successfully done in the past with Gilad Shalit, albeit at a much bigger scale. In this they have been successful, as a prisoner exchange for hostages is a part of the deal, though given the scale of destruction visited on Gaza over the course of the war I would query whether this success justifies the cost.

So did Hamas win then?

Well, they’ve been congratulated by their Iranian patrons for their ‘great victory’ as this report on Press TV shows (and standard disclaimer, this is a mouthpiece for the Iranian state, not a real journalistic enterprise. The value is HOW they report things, not what they report).

“Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has congratulated the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas on the victory of the resistance and the Palestinian people against the Israeli regime in its genocidal war in Gaza…

Araghchi praised the legendary steadfastness of the Palestinian people in the face of the Israeli genocide and unprecedented crimes of the regime over the past 15 months.

He said the Palestinian resistance forced the occupying regime to surrender and accept the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement…

Meanwhile, the Hamas official also provided updates to the Iranian foreign minister on the latest situation in Gaza and the ceasefire negotiations.

Al-Hayya appreciated the support of the Iranian leadership, government, and nation, and hailed the support of the resistance groups in Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq for the Palestinian people.

He considered this support to be very effective in achieving this great victory and emphasized that the resilient and brave Palestinian people will continue to resist with exemplary empathy and solidarity until all their legitimate rights are realized.”

As I argued in my earlier post when Hezbollah and Israel agreed a ceasefire, when a round of the conflict in the Middle East ends, both sides are heavily incentivised to declare victory regardless of reality. The above excerpt from the Press TV report represents what is likely to be the official line of the ‘Axis of Resistance’, that this is a great triumph. That endurance and steadfastness forced Israel to ‘surrender’. That because Hamas survived and was not destroyed, a key Israeli war aim, they (and by extension the Palestinian people they dragged into the war when they attacked) won!

This is bullshit.

Endurance and steadfastness are admirable qualities, but defining victory as ‘not all of us are dead’ is merely laying the groundwork for more future misery and makes a virtue of pointless bloody death. Nearly seventy thousand Palestinians are dead. Gaza is in ruins and will have to be completely rebuilt at enormous cost over many years, which of course assumes there won’t be yet another war in the meantime where Israel will again flatten the place. The Palestinian people have been traumatised psychologically, endured famine conditions and their health care system has been deliberately annihilated. The levelling of their cities, besides denying them shelter, also released massive clouds of asbestos onto the population that is as close to a modern day version of ‘salting the earth’ as you’re likely to see. Generations of inhabitants will carry the scars of this war.

Hamas itself is not an entirely rational actor. They are not a secular liberation movement in the mode of the ANC (though some would like to argue that they are), they are a religiously motivated group that believes God is on their side. As this report in Haartez makes clear, Hamas genuinely thought they could win outright, to the point they even planned how a new Palestinian state would emerge once they had destroyed Israel. The war instead has led to the degradation of their capabilities to the point they are no longer an effective fighting force, and while recent reports have said that Hamas is recruiting new fighters faster than Israel can kill them (likely from a population desperate to strike back at Israel), those new fighters are going to lack experience, training and effective equipment. Hamas is an absolute ghost of what it was.

No, they didn’t win. The cost born by Gaza in relation to their supposed gains make any claim of victory a grim joke.

Did Israel win then?

Israel went into Gaza to destroy Hamas and save the hostages. Israel didn’t destroy Hamas, but did comprehensively degrade it. Given destroying Hamas was akin to destroying an idea, and ideas are undestroyable, this particular wargoal was unrealisable and only of use as an excuse for perpetual war (as I would argue some of the more extreme members of Netanyahu’s cabinet, and Netanyahu himself, may have wanted). Hamas will almost certainly no longer rule Gaza though it remains to be seen what influence the organisation will have over Gaza’s new (likely technocratic) government.

Israel will get the hostages back if the deal holds, but Hamas will get the prisoners it abducted them for.

A strong case can be made that Israel won the wider conflict with Iran and its other proxies in this round. I personally subscribe to that belief. But the struggle with the Palestinians is clearly a far more intimate, nuanced affair and success in the wider Middle East does not translate to a clean win at home and in the occupied territories.

Whilst they may not care about the diplomatic consequences the war incurred, they do come to their detriment regardless. More countries, among them Ireland, recognise a Palestinian state now and then rights of the Palestinian people to lives they can live in peace and security. Saudi Arabia has formed an international alliance to push for a two-state solution, with 84 countries attending a conference in Oslo backing this outcome.

The war, and Benjamin Netanyahu’s partisan preference for Donald Trump, may have caused a lasting rupture in American politics (the one country Israel cannot afford to upset too much), with the axiomatic support Israel has come to expect from both major political parties becoming a thing of the past. Future Democratic administrations will certainly be far less accommodating of Israel than Biden has been, and even Republican administrations may adopt a more transactional attitude going forward.

No, Israel did not win. They didn’t achieve their stated aims, and sating the unspoken but implicit desire for revenge merely guarantees another round of bloodletting at some point in the future if nothing else changes.

As Biden’s Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in his last major speech before Trump takes office

“Israelis must decide what relationship they want with the Palestinians. That cannot be the illusion that Palestinians will accept being a non-people without national rights. Seven million Israeli Jews and some 5 million Palestinians are rooted in the same land. Neither is going anywhere,” he says.”

Most importantly, both sides once again chose violence over attempting to solve the issue. The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is immensely frustrating not because it is insoluable (the parameters of the solution have been known for decades) but because the two parties to the conflict refuse to take the steps required to implement it, both choosing instead maximalist positions and having faith that they can have it all if they simply kill enough people on the other side.

I’m someone who would argue that a ‘nobody wins’ answer to warfare is trite, there are winners and losers in war in spite of the immense misery it inflicts on populations. But the Gaza War of 2023-2025 had no winner because we will probably be back here at the next turn of the wheel and eruption of violence.

What it had instead were different degrees of losers, of whom the civilian population of Gaza and the Israeli victims of the October 7th attacks were the biggest.

